Arcilla, Olivarez rekindle rivalry in National Tennis Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla and Eric Jed Olivarez leveraged their experience and determination to dominate their respective brackets and arrange another title face-off in the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Tennis Championships in Sucat, Parañaque on Saturday.

Arcilla, known for his resilience, faced a tough third-round match against John Benedict Aguilar, ultimately prevailing before overpowering Fritz Verdad in the quarterfinals. He then defeated Vicente Anasta to secure another shot at an Open crown in the Group A tournament presented by Dunlop.

The 44-year-old Davis Cup veteran and 10-time PCA Open champion breezed past Rocky Villaruel and Andre Rodriguez in the initial rounds. However, he encountered resistance from Aguilar, dropping the first set before battling back to win 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, and advance to the finals at the Olivarez Sports Center.

He regained his rhythm against Verdad, achieving a decisive 6-1, 6-4 victory, and later held off Anasta with a 6-3, 6-3 win to earn another title crack in Series II of the two-week tennis festival hosted and sponsored by Mayor Olivarez as part of the family's commitment to fostering and promoting the sport.

In the lower bracket of the 64-player draw, Olivarez showcased his power and determination in his quest for redemption. He dominated Arnold Arca with a 6-0, 6-0 win, routed Aleksander Po Fernandez 6-1, 6-2, secured a 6-1, 3-0(ret.) victory over Rolly Saga, crushed Loucas Fernandez 6-0, 6-2, and blanked Fritz Bernales in the semifinals.

This sets the stage for another intense showdown between two of the country's top players, who last met in the Series I final in June. Arcilla emerged victorious in a thrilling three-set match, extending his head-to-head lead over Olivarez to 4-1.

The final is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17.

Meanwhile, in the juniors category, part of the PPS-PEPP program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, Stefi Aludo, Jan Cadee Dagoon, and Joy Ansay advanced to the semifinals of the girls’ 18-and-under category with commanding wins.

The top-seeded Aludo defeated Erynne Ong 6-1, 6-2, setting up a clash with Dagoon, who routed Felicia Araneta 6-0, 6-1. Ansay outplayed Dania Bulanadi 6-0, 6-3 to advance in the lower half of the draw. No. 2 seed Sandra Bautista was still playing against Izabelle Camcam at press time.

In the boys’ side, brothers Frank and France Dilao led a mix of quarterfinalists, including seeded players Lexious Cruz, Samuel Davila, and Gerard Manigque, alongside Lance Maglaqui, Karl Ricamara, and Brendan Morales.

Frank Dilao also reached the Last 4 of the boys’ 16-and-under category, alongside Al Tristan Licayan, Antonio Ng, Jr., and Mikael Honrado, while Aludo and Ansay also advanced in their respective divisions, along with Ave Maria Policarpio and Ong.

The event also features the Legends division, including 30s, 40s, 50s, and 60s categories, as well as the ongoing Collegiate Championship, which has drawn participation from Bulacan State University, Adamson University, National University, La Salle, UST, Ateneo, UP and UE.