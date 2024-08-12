^

Sports

Wanted: More Carlo Yulos

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 12, 2024 | 4:51pm
Wanted: More Carlo Yulos
The Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics men's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 4, 2024.
Lionel Bonaventure / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – From here on, Philippine sports could chart its future on what sensational Paris Olympics double gold winner Carlos Yulo would advise President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. when they meet Tuesday at the Malacanang Palace.

“For me, my interest is (to produce) more medalists like him,” said the Chief Executive during a recent interview with Malacanang reporters, referring to Yulo, who will arrive Tuesday from a magnificent performance in the French capital.

“I think he will be the best person to ask what else it is that we can do,” he added.

That program could focus more on putting a premium on individual sports, which have brought the country honor courtesy of the feats of Yulo from gymnastics and 2021 Tokyo Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz from weightlifting.

Same with boxing, which snared a couple of bronzes in Paris courtesy of Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, tons more in past Olympiad editions.

“It’s obvious to the people now that if we want to win more medals in the Olympics, individual sports should be given more priority,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told The STAR Monday.

“Gymnastics, weightlifting, golf, table tennis, lawn tennis, archery, shooting and boxing, etc. should have more support from the government,” he added.

Puentevalla also stressed the need for stronger, more comprehensive grassroots programs.

“And DepEd (Department of Education) must also strengthen its weak Palaro program. Together with the Philippine Sports Commission’s Batang Pinoy, grassroots is the yet,” he said.

More funding would be essential too.

“But budget is still the deciding factor. Stop building infrastructures in faraway places that become useless and white elephants. Pour money on training and international exposures,” he said.

For boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Tim Cone, coach of Hangzhou Asian Games gold medal-winning Gilas Pilipinas, they showed gratitude to Yulo for making the country proud.

“To our incredible Filipino athletes who brought pride to our nation in the Paris Olympics, our deepest gratitude. You have shown us that true champions are not measured by medals, but by the courage, dedication, and heart you poured into every moment,” said Pacquiao.

“So proud of Carlos Yulo. I can’t imagine the hours, weeks, months, years that went into winning these gold. We salute you, Carlos. Incredible,” said Cone.

For Diaz, we went to meet Yulo in Paris a few days back, she did nothing but prayed for his fellow Olympic golden teammate.

“Salamat Caloy sa napaaganda at napakasayang pag-uusap. Basta proud ako sa iyo, at lagi kitang ipagdadasal,” she said.

It was practically the same sentiment collectively shared by the 115 million proud Filipinos for king Carlos Yulo.

