Yulo, fellow gymnast Jake Jarman cross paths anew at Paris Olympics closing

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 12, 2024 | 4:31pm
Yulo, fellow gymnast Jake Jarman cross paths anew at Paris Olympics closing
Jake Jarman (right), whose mother traces her roots in Cebu, posted a photo with Carlos Yulo on Instagram as both celebrated their triumph in the Summer Games.
Photo from Jake Jarman's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – From rivals to friends.

Carlos Yulo dapped it up with Filipino-British Jake Jarman at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics Monday at the Stade de France.

Jarman, whose mother traces her roots in Cebu, posted a photo with Yulo on Instagram as both celebrated their triumph in the Summer Games.

“Look who I found,” beamed Jarman.

The Manila native Yulo, who served as the flag bearer for Philippines in the closing ceremony, won gold in the floor exercise event of the men’s artistic gymnastics last week.

Representing Great Britain, Jarman captured the bronze medal in the same event.

Yulo went on to win the vault a day after to complete a twin-gold medal haul and cap the Philippines’ best showing in 100 years of Olympic participation.

Aside from Yulo, who’s set for a grand hero’s welcome today at home, boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio won bronze medals in their divisions to add to the country’s impressive harvest.

The Philippines finished 37th among all nations in the final medal tally topped by the powerhouse USA with 40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze medals.

The United States, particularly Los Angeles City, will host the 2028 Summer Games after officially receiving the torch from Paris.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS

OLYMPICS

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS
