Eala falls to Aussie, exits W100 Landisville quarters

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala crashed out of the W100 Landisville quarterfinals after suffering an upset at the hands of Australia’s Olivia Gadecki, 1-6, 6-0, 3-6 in Pennsylvania Sunday (Manila time).

It was an up-and-down performance for the World No. 147 Eala, who fell against the 172nd tennister in the world.

After absorbing a 6-1 beating in the first set, Eala looked dominant in the second set, dropping just five points through five games.

However, Gadecki set the pace in the third set, going up 4-1.

After back-to-back hard-earned games by Eala to keep it at 4-3, the Australian powered through in the eighth and ninth games to grab the win.

Eala earlier defeated Australia’s Taylah Preston and the United States' Mary Stoiana to head to the quarterfinals.

The Asian Games bronze medalist was set to compete in the tournament’s doubles on Saturday, but her match was cancelled.