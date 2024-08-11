^

Sports

Eala falls to Aussie, exits W100 Landisville quarters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 11, 2024 | 2:33pm
Eala falls to Aussie, exits W100 Landisville quarters
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala crashed out of the W100 Landisville quarterfinals after suffering an upset at the hands of Australia’s Olivia Gadecki, 1-6, 6-0, 3-6 in Pennsylvania Sunday (Manila time).

It was an up-and-down performance for the World No. 147 Eala, who fell against the 172nd tennister in the world.

After absorbing a 6-1 beating in the first set, Eala looked dominant in the second set, dropping just five points through five games.

However, Gadecki set the pace in the third set, going up 4-1.

After back-to-back hard-earned games by Eala to keep it at 4-3, the Australian powered through in the eighth and ninth games to grab the win.

Eala earlier defeated Australia’s Taylah Preston and the United States' Mary Stoiana to head to the quarterfinals.

The Asian Games bronze medalist was set to compete in the tournament’s doubles on Saturday, but her match was cancelled.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Ko triumphs, completes Olympic medal haul; Pagdangangan ties for 4th; Ardina 13th

Ko triumphs, completes Olympic medal haul; Pagdangangan ties for 4th; Ardina 13th

By Jan Veran | 14 hours ago
In a display of sheer determination and poise under pressure, Lydia Ko secured the most coveted prize in Olympic golf, claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Women athletes underscore importance of supporting each other

Women athletes underscore importance of supporting each other

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Athletes in various sports may be marching to the beat of a different drummer each time they step out onto their respective...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao today

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao today

15 hours ago
Local and international athletes take centerstage today when the IRONMAN 70.3 fires off, marking the fourth staging of the...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao tipped to draw stellar performances from local, foreign bets

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao tipped to draw stellar performances from local, foreign bets

1 day ago
Local and international athletes converge here Sunday, August 11, as the much-anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 fires off, marking...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Olympic body responds golf uniform snafu, clarifies issues

Philippine Olympic body responds golf uniform snafu, clarifies issues

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) emphasized on Saturday that it has made every effort to ensure the timely release of...
Sports
fbtw
Taiwan gender-row boxer Lin seals emphatic Paris Olympics gold

Taiwan gender-row boxer Lin seals emphatic Paris Olympics gold

5 hours ago
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting won her Paris Olympics women's boxing final on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) in style, ensuring that...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi trails Talley halfway through US Women&rsquo;s Amateur finals

Malixi trails Talley halfway through US Women’s Amateur finals

5 hours ago
The stage is set for a battle of dominance or redemption as Rianne Malixi and Asterisk Talley advanced to the championship...
Sports
fbtw
No coup de gr&aacute;ce for Pinoys in Paris

No coup de gráce for Pinoys in Paris

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan is suddenly in a tough position to crack the top three and more so Dottie Ardina despite a good charge...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with