Well-rested Marina Tushova of Capital1 resets PVL scoring record

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 11, 2024 | 2:22pm
For Russian import Marina Tushova (No. 23) of Capital1, spending time away from the taraflex actually amped up her game as the Solar Spikers returned to action in Round 2 of the ongoing PVL Reinforced Conference.
PVL Images

MANILA, Philippines – In sports, it’s important to balance a go-hard attitude and making sure you get enough rest, especially in long-winding tournaments that require an athlete to stay at their peak for long periods of time.

For Russian import Marina Tushova of Capital1, spending time away from the taraflex actually amped up her game as the Solar Spikers returned to action in Round 2 of the ongoing PVL Reinforced Conference.

Just nine days after first breaking the PVL scoring record, she did it once again on Saturday night. She scored a whopping 49 points in a five-set comeback victory against the NXLED Chameleons. But what others might not have known is that she actually took a short break heading into the match.

After the game, it was revealed that Tushova actually hurt her hand in practice just a day before their match against NXLED. With head coach Roger Gorayeb giving her a day off, it proved key as she returned stronger than ever.

“I was taking a ball on defense [during practice], and I pulled my muscles [on my right hand]. Next day, I couldn’t do it like this. It was yesterday,” said Tushova.

“I attacked a bit, and then it was a bit [painful] yesterday morning. So I rested all day; it was like ice, medicines, tests, blablabla. Today, I woke up and was like wow, I have [a] new arm.”

In Capital1’s third win in a row, Tushova did the heavy lifting from start to finish, as they pulled off a reverse sweep of the NXLED Chameleons. But more than thinking about her own accolades, the Russian spiker said she was simply eager to contribute for her teammates.

“I don’t know, I just play you know? I just enjoy playing with my team,” she said. 

“About this game, thanks to my coach, he saw me, he listened to me, and he gave me a lot before last game and this game. I did a good job, we did a good job together, and today I felt like I’m on my game,” she continued.

In a couple of months in the PVL, she has established herself as one of the biggest stars to ever grace the court in the Philippine league. But rather than being satisfied with what she has, she said that resetting her own record was sweeter as it meant she was still improving.

“It means a lot, it means that this girl one week ago, it was another girl and it means I’m improving, really.”

As the Conference enters its full swing in Round 2, Tushova will be looking to once again dominate for the Solar Spikers, who are now one win away from a spot in the quarterfinals – and possibly their first ever postseason appearance in the PVL.

Capital1 returns to action on Thursday, August 15 against the Farm Fresh Foxies at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

CAPITAL1

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
