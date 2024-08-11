^

USA repels France to win men's basketball Olympic gold

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 11, 2024 | 5:35am
Team USA's Stephen Curry celebrates scoring a 3-point field goal in their men's gold medal basketball match against France during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 10, 2024.
Aris Messinis / AFP

PARIS – For the fifth straight time, Team USA is on top of the basketball world.

Team USA survived a late scare from the host country France, pulling away to take the Paris Olympics gold in the men’s basketball tournament, 98-87, Sunday morning (Manila time).

With the game too close for comfort, Steph Curry took over down the stretch, heating up at just the right time. 

Curry led the Americans with 24 points, with all eight of his field goals coming from the 3-point territory.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant backstopped with 15 points each, while LeBron James had 14 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. 

Team USA led by 11, 80-69, with 7:02 remaining after a triple by James.

France countered with a massive 10-2 run capped by a putback by Victor Wembanyama off his own miss to cut the lead to three, 79-82. 

Curry then started to erupt, answering back with a triple to push the lead to six, 85-79. 

After a pair of freebies by Durant, Nando de Colo had a layup to inch France closer. 

Curry had another backbreaking 3-pointer to keep France at bay. 

After Nicolas Batum retaliated with a trey of his own, Curry hoisted another from rainbow country, 93-84, with 1:18 left. 

Fournier tried to answer back, but his triple was blocked by Anthony Davis. France, though, recovered its own miss, leading to a Wembanyama 3-pointer with 54.4 seconds to go. 

But Curry would not be denied, sinking the dagger trey with about 35 seconds remaining, 96-87. 

On the other end, Guerschon Yabusele missed from way beyond, leading to a touchdown finish by Devin Booker that set the final score. 

Team USA led by as much as 14 points, 61-47, in the third quarter before France slowly nipped away the lead. 

Big shots by the Americans, though, kept the hometown team at a distance.

Wembanyama paced France with 26 markers. Yabusele added 20.

Team USA rained 3-pointers in the game, making 18 of their 36 attempts from outside. 

The team shot a total of 36-of-67 for a 54% clip, compared to France’s 34-of-71 field goal shooting. 

The Americans also dished out more assists (29) than France (21). 

Earlier, Serbia brought home the bronze medal after edging out Germany, 98-83.

vuukle comment

Philstar
