Ko triumphs, completes Olympic medal haul; Pagdangangan ties for 4th; Ardina 13th

New Zealand's gold medalist Lydia Ko celebrates with her medal and a New Zealand national flag on the podium during the women’s golf individual stroke play medal ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris, on August 10, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – In a display of sheer determination and poise under pressure, Lydia Ko secured the most coveted prize in Olympic golf, claiming the gold medal at the Paris Games with a final round of 71.

On a day when nerves got the better of many, Ko stood tall, overcoming a late-round stumble to cap off her journey with a victory that will be remembered for years to come.

Ko’s triumph at Le Golf National didn’t come easy. Battling tears, she calmly sank a four-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole, securing a four-day total of 10-under 278. Her composure was especially remarkable considering the chaos unfolding around her, as other top contenders faltered in the final round.

Germany’s Esther Henseleit surged late, posting a blistering 66 to set the clubhouse lead at 8-under 280. But Ko’s experience and tactical approach saw her through.

Despite a double-bogey on the 13th hole that slashed her lead from four strokes to one, Ko played the remaining holes with precision.

Opting for safe pars rather than risky birdies, she approached the par-5 18th cautiously, refusing to be seduced by the possibility of a quick win. A 3-wood off the tee, a careful layup, and a perfect pitch shot to within four feet set the stage for her decisive birdie.

Ko’s victory marked the end of an eight-year quest for Olympic redemption. After a silver medal performance in Rio 2016 and a bronze in Tokyo 2021, the gold medal completes her full set of Olympic accolades, a testament to theincoming Hall of Famer’s consistency and dominance on the world stage.

Meanwhile, the bronze medal race was equally intense. Bianca Pagdanganan narrowly missed forcing a playoff, her final round of 68 leaving her tied for fourth at 282 alongside Hannah Green, Amy Yang and Miyu Yamashita.

China’s Xiyu Lin clinched the bronze with a closing birdie for a 69, finishing at 281.

Dottie Ardina also made a strong finish, carding a 68 to tie for 13th place at 285. Reflecting on her Olympic debut, Ardina expressed pride in her performance, particularly her improvement after a shaky start. “Definitely, I stepped on the gas today, but it wasn’t enough to win a medal. Still, I’m happy with my progress,” she said.

For Ko, the possibility of competing in the Los Angeles 2028 Games is now a tantalizing prospect. Should she qualify, she’ll be aiming to add another chapter to her storied Olympic career.

In the end, it was Ko’s ability to stay calm and focused in the face of mounting pressure that earned her the ultimate prize. Her journey to Olympic gold has been one of persistence, resilience, and a deep understanding of the game, making her victory all the more satisfying.