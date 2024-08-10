'Isolated case': Olympic body addresses Filipina golfers' apparel woes

MANILA, Philippines –The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) said that it is “saddened” by the supposed lack of uniforms by Filipina golfers Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan in the Paris Olympics, but insisted that it was an isolated case.

Ardina on Friday posted a video venting out about their lack of uniforms in the Games, as she recorded herself using a tape to patch a Philippine flag to her shirt.

In a statement, the POC said that prior to the start of the competition, adidas, the official apparel sponsor of Team Philippines, sent an initial set of apparel for the golf team for approval of the International Olympic Committee. But it was disapproved.

“Several boxes of apparel containing competition gear were sent through courier directly to Paris. However, the French customs held the package carrying the competition gear and despite the best efforts made by the officials, the gear was not released in time,” it said in a statement.

The POC bared that competition gear was arranged to be produced locally in Paris, and that during the practice rounds, Pagdanganan was able to wear adidas apparel, while Ardina suited up with the competition uniform during the first round.

“However, during the succeeding rounds, the athletes opted to wear their personal attire with the positive impression of sporting the Philippine flag, which our Pinay athletes managed to improvise,” it added.

It also denied any corruption, as the shirts are free from adidas.

“We are all saddened with the issue about the attire but we have supported our athletes unequivocally,” the POC said.

“We have done our very best to give all our athletes everything they need to be at their best for the Olympics but there are certain things that are beyond our control,” it added.

“The campaign of the Philippines has been a resounding success for Paris 2024, which only shows the hard work that the entire delegation put in. The situation that our golfers are in, although regrettable, is also an isolated case.”

Currently, Pagdanganan and Ardina are competing in the final round of the women’s golf in the Paris Olympics.

Pagdanganan is joint-13th, while Ardina rose to 23rd.