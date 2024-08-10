Women athletes underscore importance of supporting each other

MANILA, Philippines – Athletes in various sports may be marching to the beat of a different drummer each time they step out onto their respective playing fields, but one thing that is universal is the need for an environment that helps you thrive.

As athletes are often exposed to high-pressure environments from training to competition, there is only so much that a single person can go through without needing the help of other people.

In the context of women in sports, especially disciplines that are mostly dominated by men, the support system becomes even more impactful as they pursue their dreams of competing and winning in areas that men have long been in control of.

Prime examples of male-dominated fields in sports are martial arts and motorsport racing.

During a panel discussion led by McLaren Driver Bianca Bustamante, Wushu multi-medalist Agatha Wong, and racing driver-slash-car enthusiast Angie Mead King spoke about the significance of having their fellow women — even from another sport — show their support in each other’s careers.

Wong, for her part, acknowledged the need for women role models for young girls to look up to in order to create a safer space for them when they compete. As someone who missed that growing up, she is stepping to the plate to be what the next generation needs.

“Well, I think for me it's really important because when I started out, I was just the only woman in my sport. And I was 14 years old. And I remember all of my senior teammates were male. And I couldn't really count on anyone. I couldn't really count on anyone for advice, especially as a woman in a sport that's kind of a combat sport. It's martial arts,” Wong said during the event presented by GoTyme Bank on Friday.

“And I think as I grew older, now that I'm slowly starting to have more female teammates that are younger than me, I see the value of having an older woman to look up to because when I was little, I didn't have that. I had to rely on the males in my team. And I think that was really different from having an older sister teammate because now I can guide my women teammates. I can guide the little girls. I can tell them it's okay to cry sometimes. It's okay to give up sometimes. But just know that you have to show up each day,” she added.

King, meanwhile, said that having the right people in your corner can help push you through tough times and give you the extra strength you need to do even more.

“There's a saying I really love. If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go with someone,” said King.

“Having support like a training partner or someone to cheer you on when you're doing something is so huge... It's almost like your coach telling you, you've got three more reps. Even if you think you're giving up, they can see that, no, you're going to give me three more.”

For King, having more support for women from their fellow women does remain a space to be filled. But with the rise of more female drivers in the Philippines, spearheaded by Bustamante’s heroics in the F1 Academy, the Philippine racing community can only go up from here.

“I hope other females can support other athletes and other people in this field because it's such a small community, especially in motorsports. Eleven female drivers in the Philippines. That's tiny. And I hope through this event that we can actually inspire the future generation to get into it because it needs more diversity,” said the 44-year-old.

“It's almost like when you watch ‘Fast and the Furious’ and you're like, that's not real. It's normally all guys in the parking lot. And like the movies, like all females are like, where is that?”

Wong and King were two of multiple panelists in the Race to Inspire event held by GoTyme Bank and BeIN Sports.

The panel, hosted by Bustamante, also included Filipinas goalkeeper Inna Palacios, Filipino racing driver Marlon Stockinger, and GoTyme Bank Marketing executive Raymund Villanueva at the SM Mall of Asia on Friday, August 9.