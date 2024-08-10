^

Sports

Ramos, Avanzado extend winning streak in IRONKIDS duathlon

Philstar.com
August 10, 2024 | 3:09pm
Ramos, Avanzado extend winning streak in IRONKIDS duathlon
Youngsters take the spotlight ahead of the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

DAVAO – Euan Ramos and Eleora Avanzado once again showcased their athletic prowess at the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Duathlon at the Davao Coastal Road here Saturday, clinching victories in their respective divisions and continuing their winning streak from previous events.

Despite the event's emphasis on fun and participation, official times were recorded to evaluate the young athletes' performances. The run-bike-run event also served as a prelude to Sunday’s fourth IRONMAN 70.3 Davao.

In the boys’ 13-15 division, Ramos completed the 3km run, 10km bike ride, and 1.5km run with a total time of 31:45. He clocked 08:39 in the first run stage, 17:09 in the bike segment, and finished the final run in 05:12, narrowly edging Marco San Alegro (31:51) and Johan Joey Marcelo (33:08).

Avanzado triumphed in the girls’ premier division with a total time of 37:35, recording leg times of 10:38 for the first run, 20:05 for the bike, and 05:54 for the second run. Christy Ann Perez and JD Amadeo followed in 37:41 and 52:10, respectively.

This victory marks Ramos' sixth consecutive win, highlighting his aspirations to become not only a top triathlete but also a future Youth Olympian. A student at Small World Christian School in Benguet, Baguio, Ramos, along with Avanzado, recently excelled at IRONKIDS Subic as well.

In other divisions, Zachary Da Silva and Lauren Tan emerged victorious in the 11-12 category (2km run, 8km bike ride, and 1km run) with times of 27:24 and 30:03, respectively. Adolf Bacawag and Searafina Redila topped the 9-10 class (1km run, 6km bike, and 500m run) with times of 20:52 and 21:10. Meanwhile, John Luigi Remolino II and Maria Jazmine Sales ruled the 6-8 category (800m run, 2km bike, 400m run) with times of 11:54 and 13:11.

In the kids' run, Johan Marcelo and Thea Sanchez took top honors in the 11-15 class with times of 08:55 and 11:58, respectively, while Joseph Mayola and Enya Pama clocked 03:44 and 04:57 in the 6-10 category.

The event, part of RLC Residences’ initiative to nurture young athletes and promote community well-being, aims to inspire youth to lead active and purposeful lifestyles.

vuukle comment

IRONMAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bianca boosts medal hopes

Bianca boosts medal hopes

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan is in medal contention heading to the last two rounds of the women’s golf in the 2024 Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
Olympic boxing can be saved &ndash; Vargas

Olympic boxing can be saved – Vargas

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
An Olympic Games without boxing would be a big blow to the Philippines. It’s like a cake without icing or kare-kare...
Sports
fbtw
COVID-19 catches Games&rsquo; fastest man

COVID-19 catches Games’ fastest man

16 hours ago
Olympic 100 meters champion Noah Lyles revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 two days before finishing third in Thursday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Paris feat raises bar for Philippines sports

Paris feat raises bar for Philippines sports

By Nelson Beltran | 16 hours ago
In triumph and in defeat. 
Sports
fbtw
Work begins for 2028 LA Olympics

Work begins for 2028 LA Olympics

16 hours ago
First gold medal in Tokyo back-to-back with two golds in Paris is too tough a task to follow, according to Philippine Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More than a crown: Faith Garcia conquers triathlon and beyond

More than a crown: Faith Garcia conquers triathlon and beyond

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
It’s rare to find beauty, intelligence and physical prowess in one person, but Faith Garcia embodies all three.
Sports
fbtw
Embiid leaving Team USA for Cameroon?

Embiid leaving Team USA for Cameroon?

By Alder Almo | 2 hours ago
Team USA center Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers hinted at switching teams in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao tipped to draw stellar performances from local, foreign bets

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao tipped to draw stellar performances from local, foreign bets

2 hours ago
Local and international athletes converge here Sunday, August 11, as the much-anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 fires off, marking...
Sports
fbtw
Eala books quarters berth in W100 Landisville tourney

Eala books quarters berth in W100 Landisville tourney

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala barged into the quarterfinals of the W100 Landisville after a 7-5, 6-2 win over American Mary...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with