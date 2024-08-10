More than a crown: Faith Garcia conquers triathlon and beyond

MANILA, Philippines – It’s rare to find beauty, intelligence and physical prowess in one person, but Faith Garcia embodies all three. Her transition from the pageant stage to the grueling world of triathlons may have surprised some, but not those who know her well. The former Ms. Aura International has always been driven by a competitive spirit.

“I was a swimmer in college, and after graduating, I missed the adrenaline rush of competing. That’s when I started considering triathlons,” Garcia explains when asked what inspired a beauty queen like her to dive into endurance sports.

But her path seems almost fated, as the 30-year-old is now thriving in the sport.

Garcia’s first taste of triathlon came after she won Ms. Silka Philippines in 2013. “The owner of Silka was a triathlete, and eventually, I signed up for my first triathlon. I trained for just three weeks before my first event,” she reveals.

But triathlons are just one aspect of her dynamic life. Garcia is also a successful entrepreneur, running her own food and drink business, Sip & Chow Food Express.

The Olongapo City native's journey into triathlons began in earnest in December 2014, when she participated in a sprint-format triathlon in the Yellow Cab Triathlon. This marked the start of a challenging but rewarding athletic pursuit. By March 2015, she competed in the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 in Subic, not just as a participant but also to support her team.

“I usually participate in 21k runs and don’t often join shorter fun runs. The Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 in March 2015 was my second race and first long-distance event. I was part of the Century TriHard Triathlon team, and with three months of intense training, my teammates encouraged me to believe I could finish it,” she shares.

Their faith in her was well-placed, and since then, Garcia has completed five 70.3 IRONMAN races. Her best performance came in Vietnam in May 2024, where she clocked in at 5:32:22 despite a shortened swim due to rough waters.

“The race was both challenging and rewarding, and it motivated me to continue training and competing,” Garcia says, reflecting on her achievements. Her preferred race distance is the standard triathlon, like the 5150 events, which she finds more manageable with her busy schedule.

“Triathlon offers numerous benefits — physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually. It builds overall fitness and endurance and fosters mental toughness and personal growth,” Garcia notes.

However, she acknowledges the downsides, such as the risk of injury and the expense of the sport.

In addition to her athletic endeavors, Garcia and Micca Rosa co-founded the Auranners, a running group named after the Miss Aura International pageant that the former participated in and which Rosa won in 2022. Despite her packed schedule, Garcia often trains alone indoors, but she cherishes the moments when she can train with her team.

Garcia looks up to triathlon legends Daniela Ryf and Lucy Charles-Barclay and draws inspiration from their achievements. Her own ambitions continue to grow — even before finishing the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao on Sunday, August 11, she’s already signed up for next week's Mt. Mayon Bike Challenge in Legazpi, Albay.

A typical day for Garcia varies depending on her commitments, which range from events and shoots to out-of-town and international trips. To keep her triathlon training fresh and engaging, she incorporates activities like trail running and explores different routes to maintain motivation.

“Running used to be my weakest discipline, but I’ve improved significantly by participating in fun runs and trail runs,” she says. As she prepares for the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, Garcia remains realistic yet determined.

“My goal is to achieve a personal best. A podium finish would be a bonus, but I’m aiming for a sub-6 finish,” she says.

Garcia also recognizes the unique challenges of long-distance races.

“Proper nutrition and hydration are vital, and balancing these can be tricky, especially with issues like stomach discomfort or dehydration,” she admits.

Looking ahead, Garcia has her sights set on completing a full IRONMAN in the future.

“I haven’t completed one yet, but it’s definitely a goal. Prioritizing rest and recovery after an Ironman is essential for healing from the intense physical exertion,” she says.

A seasoned competitor, Garcia has raced internationally in Macau, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan and Australia, achieving personal records and podium finishes along the way. Her experience in each country adds to her impressive résumé as a triathlete.

In parting, Garcia encourages other women to explore the world of triathlons.

“Try it out first to see if it’s right for you,” she advises.

Reflecting on her own journey, she recalls her first triathlon with a smile. “Even though I used running shoes for the bike leg and had to stop frequently to hydrate, I was happy with the experience and knew that this sport was for me.”