IRONMAN 70.3 Davao tipped to draw stellar performances from local, foreign bets

DAVAO City – Local and international athletes converge here Sunday, August 11, as the much-anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 fires off, marking the fourth staging of the prestigious triathlon in this burgeoning sports destination.

After a long wait, the event promises to be a thrilling showcase of endurance and determination, with competitors hailing from 33 countries, all vying for victory across a grueling 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run.

This year’s event features a new racing experience, with the Davao City Coastal Road playing a key role in the competition.

The men’s overall title is wide open, with local aces like John Dedeus Alcala, Satar Salem, Jailani Lamama, Jonathan Pagaura, John Leerams Chicano, Mervin Santiago, Alfred Sajulga and Irienold Reig, Jr. all vying for supremacy.

Their intense rivalry is set to unfold across multiple age categories, making for an exciting battle of speed, power and endurance in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group and powered by Aboitiz.

On the women’s side, CamSur 5150 champion Kim Mangrobang and recent IRONMAN 70.3 Subic winner Leyann Ramo are set to clash in what promises to be a compelling showdown. They’ll face stiff competition from other top contenders like Sophia Capistrano, as well as a host of international challengers from countries including Australia, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Great Britain, the US and Vietnam.

The race, which culminates with a closing run on the 17.3km Coastal Road, could see weather playing a crucial role, with cloudy and humid conditions expected.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao also emphasizes team play as it brings back the 11-man Team Maisugon competition in honor of the 11 tribes of the host city, offering a substantial winner-takes-all prize of P500,000.

This special category is open to teams consisting of at least 11 age-groupers, irrespective of age and gender, who are participating in the event. The team with the fastest total time will win the coveted Tribu Maisugon award, which includes a perpetual trophy.

Participants in the Physically/Intellectually-challenged division, along with competitors in age groups ranging from 25 to 75 and above, will also be taking on the challenge in the event hosted by Davao City and the Municipality of Sta. Cruz and supported by Ion+ Advanced Electrolyte Drink as a partner.

The relay event, on the other hand, will feature all-men, all-women and mixed team categories.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao is held in conjunction with the 39th Kadayawan Festival, adding to the festive atmosphere with local cuisine, tribal products, and cultural showcases on display.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte has assured the safety of all participants, spectators, and guests, emphasizing that comprehensive safety and health protocols are in place. Sta. Cruz Mayor Jose Nelson Sala echoed this sentiment, highlighting the Davao Region’s suitability for international events and its appeal as a safe and secure destination for both local and foreign tourists.

For details, visit ironman.com/im70.3-davao-philippines.