Eala books quarters berth in W100 Landisville tourney

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 10, 2024 | 2:03pm
Alex Eala
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala barged into the quarterfinals of the W100 Landisville after a 7-5, 6-2 win over American Mary Stoiana in Pennsylvania in the United States Saturday.

It was a grueling match for the 19-year-old Eala, who took an hour and 53 minutes to win.

The Filipina seized a commanding 4-2 lead in the first set, before Stoiana stormed back and moved within a game of taking the first frame, 5-4.

The Asian Games bronze medalist then rallied back herself and won the next three games.

In the second set, the American took an early 2-1 lead before faltering against Eala, who breezed to the finish line.

Eala earlier defeated Australia’s Taylah Preston on Thursday, 7-5, 6-1, to get into the next round.

She will be facing the winner of the match between Australians Talia Gibson and Olivia Gadecki next.

