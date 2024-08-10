^

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

August 10, 2024 | 8:30am
MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Bianca boosts medal hopes

Bianca boosts medal hopes

By Nelson Beltran | 9 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan is in medal contention heading to the last two rounds of the women’s golf in the 2024 Olympics.
Paris feat raises bar for Philippines sports

Paris feat raises bar for Philippines sports

By Nelson Beltran | 9 hours ago
In triumph and in defeat. 
COVID-19 catches Games&rsquo; fastest man

COVID-19 catches Games’ fastest man

9 hours ago
Olympic 100 meters champion Noah Lyles revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 two days before finishing third in Thursday’s...
Olympic boxing can be saved &ndash; Vargas

Olympic boxing can be saved – Vargas

By Nelson Beltran | 9 hours ago
An Olympic Games without boxing would be a big blow to the Philippines. It’s like a cake without icing or kare-kare...
Malixi in Last 8 of US Women&rsquo;s Amateur

Malixi in Last 8 of US Women’s Amateur

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Filipina Rianne Malixi hurdled two tough assignments in a long day in Oklahoma to reach the quarterfinals of the US Women’s...
Work begins for 2028 LA Olympics

Work begins for 2028 LA Olympics

9 hours ago
First gold medal in Tokyo back-to-back with two golds in Paris is too tough a task to follow, according to Philippine Olympic...
IRONKIDS unfolds in Davao

IRONKIDS unfolds in Davao

9 hours ago
The IRONKIDS Davao kicks off today with 200 young athletes eagerly set to display their talents in both the run-bike-run duathlon...
Nu&ntilde;eza bags PGT title

Nuñeza bags PGT title

9 hours ago
Cliff Nuñeza used a solid frontside assault to endure a two-shot swing by John Rey Oro on the final hole and capture...
Esports in UAAP

Esports in UAAP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
The booming Esports discipline has been included in the UAAP calendar as a demonstration sport.
Appreciating effort

By Bill Velasco | 9 hours ago
“Focus on effort, not outcomes. It is insane to tie your wellbeing to things outside of your control.
