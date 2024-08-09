New coastal challenge marks IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Several participants take to the waters of Tolomo Bay, gearing up for Sunday's IRONMAN 70.3 Davao.

DAVAO – The IRONMAN Group is set to host the 2024 IRONMAN 70.3 Davao powered by Aboitiz Sunday, August 11, introducing a brand-new course that promises to challenge athletes with its scenic yet demanding layout.

Competitors will swim 1.9km parallel to Talomo Bay, cycle 90km along the MacArthur Highway before returning to the new Davao City Coastal Road for the 21.1km run.

Davao City, recognized as the safest and cleanest city in the Philippines, offers not just the thrill of competition but also a vibrant blend of cultural diversity and a commitment to environmental conservation, being home to the Philippine eagle and other protected wildlife.

Jeff Edwards, managing director of Asia for The IRONMAN Group, said, “Davao has always been a race to conquer among athletes, and with the new course, they are granted a scenic beauty and challenging course. We are happy to be back.”

This marks the fourth staging of IRONMAN 70.3 in Davao, drawing over a thousand endurance athletes vying for the overall championship and various age-group titles. Mayor Sebastian Duterte expressed his excitement, stating, “To hold this event in Davao City for the fourth time truly brings prestige to us Dabawenyos. We are thrilled to welcome back the organizers, honored guests, and most especially the athletes from all over the country and the world.”

Supported by the local government and the municipality of Sta. Cruz, the event will also feature the Tribu Maisugon, a competition recognizing the fastest team based on performances across different age groups. The top team will be awarded a cash prize of P500,000.

Aboitiz Power, a long-time supporter of IRONMAN events in Davao, is this year’s presenting partner. Eduardo Aboitiz, vice president, head of Water Business, and president of Apo Agua Infrastructure Inc., said, “We have seen how the event has shaped the community into embracing a sporty and healthy lifestyle. We are very proud to be this year’s presenting partner.”

Beyond the race, the IRONMAN 70.3 will also host the Team Tents Competition, fostering camaraderie as teams such as Sun Life, Snakehead Tri Team, and others set up support stations along the course to offer refreshments and encouragement to runners. Special prizes will be given for booth design, athlete support, and creativity.

The race will also serve as a qualifier for the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN Women’s World Championship in Nice, France, and offer 45 age-group slots for the 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Marbella, Spain.

The IRONMAN 70.3 weekend kicked off with the Gwapa Dabawenya run on Friday, with 2,200 participants joining the event.