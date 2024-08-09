^

Sports

JPGT Del Monte golf: Nuñeza, Gaccion triumph

Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 1:36pm
JPGT Del Monte golf: NuÃ±eza, Gaccion triumph
Ally Gaccion (left) and Cliff Nuñeza.
Pilipinas Golf

BUKIDNON – Cliff Nuñeza used a solid frontside assault to temper a wavering backside performance, enduring a two-shot swing by John Rey Oro on the final hole to capture the boys’ 16-18 category title by two strokes in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 3 at Del Monte Golf Club here Friday.

Nuñeza started strong, showcasing an impressive front nine to extend his overnight two-stroke lead. Despite a challenging back nine, where he faltered slightly, he held off a determined Oro with a clutch birdie on No. 16, finishing with a round of 73 and a four-day total of 299.

"I started well. I almost hit all the greens at the front side, which boosted my confidence going into the back nine," said Nuñeza, who clinched victory after finishing runner-up in his JPGT debut at Pueblo de Oro last year.

The 17-year-old local talent leaned heavily on his iron game, which had been inconsistent in the first three days. He set up birdies on Nos. 1, 8 and 16, which compensated for miscues on Nos. 10, 13, 14, and 18.

"My expectation was to hit my irons well, kasi yun ang naging problema ko the past three days. Today, it was all good," added Nuñeza, who restored a four-stroke cushion with a pin-length birdie on the 16th.

Facing tough competition from previous leg winners Oro and Patrick Tambalque, Nuñeza extended his lead early with birdies on Nos. 1 and 8. Meanwhile, Oro struggled with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 4, finishing the front nine without a birdie.

As Nuñeza neared the finish, he hit a rough patch, recording three bogeys over five holes on the back nine, opening a window for Oro to stage a comeback.

The Visayas Series I winner in Iloilo capitalized with birdies on Nos. 14 and 18, but ultimately ran out of holes, falling short of overtaking Nuñeza, who had already secured his lead with a birdie on No. 16.

Despite matching Nuñeza's final-round 73, Oro's cumulative score of 301 placed him second, while Tambalque finished third with a total of 304 after a final-round 74.

In the girls' 16-18 category, Cagayan de Oro's Ally Gaccion claimed the title decisively, finishing with a 76 for a 289 total, outpacing Crista Miñoza by 30 strokes. Miñoza concluded the tournament with a 319 after a four-over final round.

"I played bad but I had fun on the course," said Gaccion, 17, from Wellspring Christian School. "I was a bit relaxed, but overall, I was satisfied with my performance for the week."

As the Mindanao Series wraps up at Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro starting Monday, August 12, the race for top honors and ranking points for the upcoming Match Play Championship at The Country Club in October intensifies. Both Nuñeza and Gaccion will be seeking consecutive victories on a course they know well.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Team USA rallies to escape Serbia, forges final vs France

Team USA rallies to escape Serbia, forges final vs France

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The United States clawed back from a double-digit deficit to squeak past Serbia, 95-91, early Friday morning (Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Red carpet awaits Yulo Tuesday

Red carpet awaits Yulo Tuesday

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
A welcome befitting a king awaits Paris Olympics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo.
Sports
fbtw
France exacts payback vs Germany to reach Olympic men's basketball final

France exacts payback vs Germany to reach Olympic men's basketball final

12 hours ago
Hosts France defeated Germany, 73-69, on Thursday (Friday Manila time) to reach the final of the Olympic men's basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan ignites Olympic medal hopes with gritty 69; Swiss takes charge with record feat

Pagdanganan ignites Olympic medal hopes with gritty 69; Swiss takes charge with record feat

By Jan Veran | 14 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan surged into the thick of the Olympic medal race with a determined 69, positioning herself firmly among...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina finishes with even-par 72 to gain share of 36th spot in Olympic golf

Ardina finishes with even-par 72 to gain share of 36th spot in Olympic golf

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Filipina golfer Dottie Ardina clawed back from an early double bogey to fire an even-par 72 in the second round of the Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
In-form Malixi marches to US Women's Amateur quarters

In-form Malixi marches to US Women's Amateur quarters

1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi stayed on track for a potential consecutive USGA championship by overcoming two rivals in different fashion...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo, fellow Filipino Paris Olympics medalists to receive business packages

Carlos Yulo, fellow Filipino Paris Olympics medalists to receive business packages

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Local cosmetics company Ever Bilena will be giving Filipino medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympics business package...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fires back at Darryl Yap's 'papansin' comment

Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fires back at Darryl Yap's 'papansin' comment

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fired back at controversial director Darryl Yap after he called her "papansin."
Sports
fbtw
Ando proud to set new personal record in Paris weightlifting bid

Ando proud to set new personal record in Paris weightlifting bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Despite not making it to the podium of the women’s 59 kg weightlifting in the Paris Olympics, Elreen Ando is elated...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with