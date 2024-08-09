JPGT Del Monte golf: Nuñeza, Gaccion triumph

BUKIDNON – Cliff Nuñeza used a solid frontside assault to temper a wavering backside performance, enduring a two-shot swing by John Rey Oro on the final hole to capture the boys’ 16-18 category title by two strokes in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 3 at Del Monte Golf Club here Friday.

Nuñeza started strong, showcasing an impressive front nine to extend his overnight two-stroke lead. Despite a challenging back nine, where he faltered slightly, he held off a determined Oro with a clutch birdie on No. 16, finishing with a round of 73 and a four-day total of 299.

"I started well. I almost hit all the greens at the front side, which boosted my confidence going into the back nine," said Nuñeza, who clinched victory after finishing runner-up in his JPGT debut at Pueblo de Oro last year.

The 17-year-old local talent leaned heavily on his iron game, which had been inconsistent in the first three days. He set up birdies on Nos. 1, 8 and 16, which compensated for miscues on Nos. 10, 13, 14, and 18.

"My expectation was to hit my irons well, kasi yun ang naging problema ko the past three days. Today, it was all good," added Nuñeza, who restored a four-stroke cushion with a pin-length birdie on the 16th.

Facing tough competition from previous leg winners Oro and Patrick Tambalque, Nuñeza extended his lead early with birdies on Nos. 1 and 8. Meanwhile, Oro struggled with bogeys on Nos. 1 and 4, finishing the front nine without a birdie.

As Nuñeza neared the finish, he hit a rough patch, recording three bogeys over five holes on the back nine, opening a window for Oro to stage a comeback.

The Visayas Series I winner in Iloilo capitalized with birdies on Nos. 14 and 18, but ultimately ran out of holes, falling short of overtaking Nuñeza, who had already secured his lead with a birdie on No. 16.

Despite matching Nuñeza's final-round 73, Oro's cumulative score of 301 placed him second, while Tambalque finished third with a total of 304 after a final-round 74.

In the girls' 16-18 category, Cagayan de Oro's Ally Gaccion claimed the title decisively, finishing with a 76 for a 289 total, outpacing Crista Miñoza by 30 strokes. Miñoza concluded the tournament with a 319 after a four-over final round.

"I played bad but I had fun on the course," said Gaccion, 17, from Wellspring Christian School. "I was a bit relaxed, but overall, I was satisfied with my performance for the week."

As the Mindanao Series wraps up at Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro starting Monday, August 12, the race for top honors and ranking points for the upcoming Match Play Championship at The Country Club in October intensifies. Both Nuñeza and Gaccion will be seeking consecutive victories on a course they know well.