In-form Malixi marches to US Women's Amateur quarters

Philstar.com
August 9, 2024 | 1:29pm
In-form Malixi marches to US Women's Amateur quarters
Rianne Malixi
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi stayed on track for a potential consecutive USGA championship by overcoming two rivals in different fashion during the longest day of play in the US Women’s Amateur on Thursday (Friday Mania time).

Despite an early deficit, she defeated Anna Huang, 2&1, in the Round of 32 and dominated Scarlett Schremmer, 3&2, to advance to the quarterfinals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Seven other talented players stand between Malixi and another shot at glory, all aiming for the prestigious amateur championship. Among them, top seed Maria Jose Marin from Colombia seeks to become the first low medalist to win the title in 16 years, alongside a rising high school sophomore, two quarterfinalists from last year, and four of the Top 10 seeds from stroke play who have emerged as contenders.

While much of the spotlight will be on Marin, France’s Adela Cernousek and five American players, Malixi remains ready and eager. The intense heat at the Southern Hills Country Club didn’t deter her, as she produced another stellar performance similar to her record-breaking win at the US Girls’ Junior Championship last month.

“It means a lot, it’s definitely a confidence booster,” said Malixi about her US Girls’ Junior victory.

However, she emphasized that she’s focusing on maintaining a winning mindset rather than dwelling on past achievements.

“I won’t be thinking about it this week, though. It won’t be that helpful. Keeping a simple mindset will be key for this,” she added.

After a narrow 2&1 victory over Annabelle Pancake in the first round of match play, Malixi started slowly against Huang, yielding two of the first three holes. But the 17-year-old Filipina, who finished No. 6 in the 36-hole stroke play qualifying round, quickly regained her footing.

Huang stumbled with a bogey on the par-5 No. 6 and a double bogey on No. 9, allowing Malixi to even the match.

Once Malixi found her rhythm, she took control. Birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 pulled her ahead, and despite Huang’s challenge on No. 14, Malixi gained another hole on No. 15 and held her ground with pars on the final two holes to secure the win.

In the afternoon session against Schremmer, Malixi was in top form. She went 1-up after three holes and padded her lead with a par-birdie run from No. 9. Though Schremmer attempted a comeback with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13, Malixi remained composed, making three straight pars from No. 14. Schremmer’s bogeys on the last two holes handed Malixi a 3&2 victory.

Malixi will face No. 51 seed Catherine Rao from California in Friday’s quarterfinals.

The other matchups include Marin vs. No. 9 Anna Davis, Cernousek vs. Asterick Talley, whom Malixi defeated in the US Girls’ final, and Kendall Todd against fellow American Kelly Xu.

Malixi and Talley, both 15, are on opposite sides of the bracket and could meet again in the final.
 

RIANNE MALIXI
