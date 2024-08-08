^

Olympic golf: Pagdanganan recovers with 69 for joint 4th place

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 8, 2024 | 8:26pm
Olympic golf: Pagdanganan recovers with 69 for joint 4th place
Philippines' Bianca Isabel Pagdanganan competes in round 1 of the women’s golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 7, 2024.
AFP / Pierre-Philippe Marcou

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina golfer Bianca Pagdanganan fired a 69 in the second round of the Paris Olympics’ women’s golf competition Thursday.

At the end of the first two rounds, Pagdanganan recorded a 141.

The Filipina is at tied fourth as of press time, with a handful of golfers still teeing off.

Pagdanganan, who fired an even par at the end of the first round on Wednesday, had a much better run in the second round.

After punching in an even-36 at the front nine, the 26-year-old nailed three birdies in the last nine holes. 

Like on Wednesday, Pagdanganan recorded birdies in the 15th and 18th hole. She also posted a birdie in the 14th hole.

As it stands, she is currently tied with Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe, France’s Celine Boutier, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai, Mexico’s Gaby Lopez and World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States.

Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux is leading the pack with an eight-under par at the end of the second round.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko is a few shots behind with a six-under par with four holes to go.

Currently, Filipina golfer Dottie Ardina is in her fifth hole and is at six-over par.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF

PARIS OLYMPICS
