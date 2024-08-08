Olympic golf: Pagdanganan recovers with 69 for joint 4th place
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina golfer Bianca Pagdanganan fired a 69 in the second round of the Paris Olympics’ women’s golf competition Thursday.
At the end of the first two rounds, Pagdanganan recorded a 141.
The Filipina is at tied fourth as of press time, with a handful of golfers still teeing off.
Pagdanganan, who fired an even par at the end of the first round on Wednesday, had a much better run in the second round.
After punching in an even-36 at the front nine, the 26-year-old nailed three birdies in the last nine holes.
Like on Wednesday, Pagdanganan recorded birdies in the 15th and 18th hole. She also posted a birdie in the 14th hole.
As it stands, she is currently tied with Colombia’s Mariajo Uribe, France’s Celine Boutier, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai, Mexico’s Gaby Lopez and World No. 1 Nelly Korda of the United States.
Switzerland’s Morgane Metraux is leading the pack with an eight-under par at the end of the second round.
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko is a few shots behind with a six-under par with four holes to go.
Currently, Filipina golfer Dottie Ardina is in her fifth hole and is at six-over par.
