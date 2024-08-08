Zamboanga takes on Ukrainian for ONE interim atomweight belt

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina mixed martial artist Denice Zamboanga will finally get a shot at a title -- albeit an interim one.

Zamboanga will be duking it out against Ukraine’s Alyona Rassohyna for the ONE Championship interim women’s atomweight world title in October.

The two will slug it out in a five-round match at ONE Fight Night 25 in Bangkok, Thailand on October 5th, the promotional company announced.

Zamboanga was earlier primed to fight for the ONE atomweight belt against defending titlist Stamp Fairtex, but the latter was forced to pull out due to a knee injury.

The Filipina then faced Noelle Grandjean in a replacement fight and won convincingly.

Now, she will have a chance to become the first-ever Filipina champion in ONE against Rassohyna.

The Ukrainian last fought in ONE back in 2021. Both of her matches were against Stamp.

She first won via submission in February, before Stamp exacted payback and defeated Rassohyna via split decision in September of the same year.

Zamboanga is currently riding a three-match winning streak.

Before winning against Grandjan, she won back-to-back matches against China’s Lin Heqin in 2022 and Brazil’s Julie Mezabarba last year.