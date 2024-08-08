^

9 teams take part in Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association 2nd season

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 8, 2024 | 2:40pm
“Malaking karangalan at kasiyahan ang nararamdaman ko sa paglunsad ng MPVA,” said founder and chairman Manny Pacquiao during the league launch Thursday at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) returns with a bang Sunday featuring a larger and stronger cast following a rousing inaugural season won by Bacoor City last year.

Unveiling its second offering but first official regular season with a longer format, the MPVA will field nine teams this time around from the eight pioneering members in a bid to bolster its mission of championing Philippine volleyball from the ground up.

“Malaking karangalan at kasiyahan ang nararamdaman ko sa paglunsad ng MPVA,” said founder and chairman Manny Pacquiao, also the man behind the booming Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), at the league launch Thursday at the Sheraton Manila Hotel in Pasay.

“Ito ay hindi lang isang liga. Ito ay isang plataporma na nagdadala ng pag-asa at pagkakataon sa mga talento sa grassroots volleyball sa buong Pilipinas. Ito ang liga para sa lahat.”

Aside from the Strikers who will host the opener this weekend in Bacoor, the MPVA will star runner-up Negros and third-placer Marikina along with other returnees Caloocan, Biñan, Rizal and San Juan.

Debuting teams are Quezon Province and Valenzuela City with Nasipit from Agusan del Norte not participating this time after its stint in the inaugurals.

All teams will vie in the double-round eliminations with the Top Four advancing to the semifinals. The No. 1 and No. 2 teams will sport twice-to-beat incentives.

Aside from ex-pros and varsity athletes, teams are required to parade at least three homegrown players as Pacquiao puts premium on the development of the grassroots volleyball and the creation of more opportunities for aspirants, like in the MPBL.

“Ang pagkakaroon ng mas maraming koponan ay hindi lang magpapataas sa antas ng kompetisyon kundi magbubukas din ng mga pintuan para sa maraming kabataang atleta na maipakita ang kanilang galing sa mas malaking entablado,” the boxing legend added.

“This initiative is part of our grassroots development program for sports.”

