Malixi overcomes early challenge to advance

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi faced an early challenge in head-to-head duels but pulled ahead with a clutch eagle, then watched Annabelle Pancake crumble at the finish, securing a 2&1 victory to join a slew of seeded players in the second round of the US Women’s Amateur Match Play in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time).

Settling for a No. 6 ranking after the 36-hole stroke play qualifying, which she led in the first round under sweltering conditions, Malixi fought back from one hole down after 10 holes with a par on No. 12 to draw level, then surged ahead with an eagle on the par-5 13th at the Southern Hills Country Club.

Pancake capitalized on Malixi’s bogey on the par-3 No. 14 to force another all-square match, but the No. 59 ranked qualifier bogeyed Nos. 16 and 18, which the Filipina ace parred to prevail and advance to the Round of 32.

The 17-year-old Malixi, chasing a second straight USGA championship after winning the US Girls’ Junior title in record fashion last month, faces Canada’s Anna Huang in the next round.

Huang, ranked No. 27, edged Spain’s Carla Escuder, 1-up.

The contenders not only faced a field of the world’s top amateurs on a major championship course, which has hosted eight majors, including three US Opens, but also contended with challenging weather conditions. Winds were calm, but temperatures soared into triple digits for the third consecutive day.

While world rankings and seeds are usually ignored in knockout duels, the higher-ranked players advanced in 24 of the 32 matches.

Low medalist Maria Jose Marin of Colombia routed Leigha Devin, 6&5, No. 2 Melanie Green smothered Paula Sampedro, 4&3, and fifth seed Asterisk Talley, whom Malixi defeated in the US Girls’ Junior finals, thwarted Amanda Sambach, 2&1.

One of the higher seeds who fell by the wayside was last year’s champion and No. 14 seed Megan Schofill, who succumbed to the heat, losing to No. 51 Catherine Rao, who eked out a stirring 2&1 reversal.

No. 62 Bailey Shoemaker also grabbed the spotlight by bundling out third seed Zoe Campos on a par-bogey exchange on the 18th for a 1-up victory.