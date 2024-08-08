^

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 8, 2024 | 3:16am
MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

1 day ago
Taiwanese sports officials threatened the International Boxing Association with legal action on Tuesday after the organization...
Sports
Open letter to EJ

Open letter to EJ

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
EJ Obiena narrowly missed claiming a podium spot in pole vault at the Paris Olympics yesterday, finishing fourth in the 12-man...
Sports
Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

2 days ago
World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final...
Sports
Petecio, Villegas to set foot in Roland Garros

Petecio, Villegas to set foot in Roland Garros

By Nelson Beltran | 2 days ago
From the North Paris Arena, boxing competition moves over to Roland Garros – the home of the French Open – for...
Sports
Bambol's forecast on target

Bambol’s forecast on target

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
A few days before the Paris Olympics began last week, POC president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino boldly predicted...
Sports
Controversial boxer moves closer to gold

Controversial boxer moves closer to gold

5 hours ago
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, at the center of a row about her eligibility to fight in the women’s category, won again...
Sports
Olympic spirit on campus

By Joaquin M. Henson | 5 hours ago
While over 10,000 athletes are living their Olympic dream in Paris, the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde is celebrating the same spirit on campus with two milestone events that were recently held to honor the Filipinos...
Sports
Nesthy's rough road to Olympic gold

Nesthy’s rough road to Olympic gold

By Joaquin Henson | 5 hours ago
Featherweight boxer Nesthy Petecio is now in the record books as one of only four Philippine athletes to pocket two Olympic...
Sports
Ando waiting for her time to shine

Ando waiting for her time to shine

By Nelson Beltran | 5 hours ago
Elreen Ann Ando could well be the future of Philippine weightlifting, being the very lifter who denied Hidilyn Diaz another...
Sports
Yulo to receive P5 million from ArenaPlus

Yulo to receive P5 million from ArenaPlus

5 hours ago
The financial windfall just kept pouring in for Olympic double gold medalist Carlos Yulo.
Sports
