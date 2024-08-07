Ceniza ends Olympic weightlifting bid after no lift

MANILA, Philippines —It' s an early exit for weightlifter John Ceniza in the Paris Olympics.

Ceniza, the last man standing for the Philippine delegation, was unable to finish his lifts in the men’s 61kg weightlifting category, failing to make a successful lift in the snatch Wednesday evening (Manila time).

The 26-year-old had three attempts to lift 125 kilograms but was unable to do so.

With this, he will have a did-not-finish in his debut Olympic stint.

Following Ceniza's departure from Paris, the Philippine team is now down to five — fellow weightlifters Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando, golfers Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan, and boxer Nesthy Petecio.