^

Sports

Ceniza ends Olympic weightlifting bid after no lift

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 10:43pm

MANILA, Philippines —It' s an early exit for weightlifter John Ceniza in the Paris Olympics.

Ceniza, the last man standing for the Philippine delegation, was unable to finish his lifts in the men’s 61kg weightlifting category, failing to make a successful lift in the snatch Wednesday evening (Manila time).

The 26-year-old had three attempts to lift 125 kilograms but was unable to do so.

With this, he will have a did-not-finish in his debut Olympic stint.

Following Ceniza's departure from Paris, the Philippine team is now down to five — fellow weightlifters Vanessa Sarno and Elreen Ando, golfers Dottie Ardina and Bianca Pagdanganan, and boxer Nesthy Petecio.

vuukle comment

PARIS OLYMPICS

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Open letter to EJ

Open letter to EJ

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
EJ Obiena narrowly missed claiming a podium spot in pole vault at the Paris Olympics yesterday, finishing fourth in the 12-man...
Sports
fbtw
Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

1 day ago
Taiwanese sports officials threatened the International Boxing Association with legal action on Tuesday after the organization...
Sports
fbtw
From peanuts to Paris: 'Magmamani' and now Olympic bronze medalist Aira Villegas rises to stardom

From peanuts to Paris: 'Magmamani' and now Olympic bronze medalist Aira Villegas rises to stardom

By Nelson Beltran | 8 hours ago
No gold, no silver, but Aira Villegas had played her part in Team Philippines’ memorable, historic ride — her...
Sports
fbtw
Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

2 days ago
World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final...
Sports
fbtw
Heavy load on Philippines lifters&rsquo; shoulders

Heavy load on Philippines lifters’ shoulders

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Down to the last five days of the 2024 Olympics, the weightlifters take the spotlight, with 61kg bet John Febuar Ceniza kicking...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

How well-funded polytechnic universities can lead the way in innovation and tech

By Cristina Chi | November 1, 2023 - 1:42pm
Like any school, funding can make or break the quality of education. For polytechnic schools, a bigger budget means greater...
Sports
fbtw
Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

Libraries seen as crucial in fight vs disinformation

April 28, 2023 - 11:27am
The creation of public libraries and improvement of existing ones all over the country, including those in public schools,...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

Suspension of student loan payments during disasters pushed in Congress

March 17, 2023 - 10:43am
Students may find themselves not worrying about paying off their loans immediately in times of calamities if a bill authorizing...
Sports
fbtw
Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

Miriam College inks study abroad program with Canada college

By Cristina Chi | February 3, 2023 - 6:48pm
Filipinos have increasingly developed aspirations to study overseas — and eventually work there — despite the...
Sports
fbtw
New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

New PMA president pushes for Web 3.0 education, to open membership to Filipinos abroad

February 3, 2023 - 2:40pm
Newly-elected Philippine Marketing Association (PMA) President Sy Bryan D. Lato will push for initiatives and collaborations...
Sports
fbtw
UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

UST Varsitarian to celebrate 95th anniversary with grand alumni homecoming on Jan. 14

January 13, 2023 - 1:52pm
For having produced outstanding figures in literature, arts, and culture, the Varsitarian has an entry in the Cultural Center...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with