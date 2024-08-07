Batican pulls off 21-shot win in JPGT Mindanao Series 3 golf tilt

BUKIDNON – Playing on a familiar course can often add pressure to a golfer, as the expectation of home-field advantage looms large. Ralph Batican, however, shattered this notion by mastering the Del Monte layout as if he had designed it himself.

In an impressive display of skill, Batican fired a bogey-free seven-under 65 in hot conditions in the first round of the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 3 here on Tuesday. He then outdid himself with a stunning 11-under 61 in the second round yesterday, once again without a single misstep, securing the boys' 10-12 age category crown via a 21-shot victory on a whopping 18-under 126 total.

Though his age group played from the shorter white tees, Batican's flawless 36-hole performance is remarkable, given the course's challenges and hazards from tee to green. Mistakes like botching chip shots from 30-40 yards and making three putts are common, but he navigated them with ease.

“This is my first time scoring this round,” said Batican of his performance, which he highlighted with five consecutive birdies starting from Hole No. 9. This birdie streak followed his birdies on four of the first seven holes. He gained another stroke on the 15th and concluded with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, cheered on by a large gallery surrounding the green.

“It was good, and luckily I didn’t make a single bogey in two days,” said the 12-year-old prodigy from Libona, who recently won the South Pacific leg via sudden death over Jared Saban. “My approach shots were good, but I’ve been practicing those shots for the longest time. I was hoping not to get a bogey, and it worked.”

Despite the challenges posed by the tight, tree-lined layout and unpredictable greens, the Lifehouse Montessori Academy student approached the game conservatively. “I didn’t attack the pins, because if I did, I would get a bogey,” he explained. “I just played it safe the whole day.”

The result was an overwhelming victory as Batican posted a record with his flawless performance, the most impressive thus far in the nationwide series sponsored by ICTSI, culminating in the Match Play Championship at The Country Club in October. He outplayed Ken Guillermo by 21 strokes, with Guillermo assembling a 147 after a 75 for second place. Quezon City’s Javie Bautista carded a 73 for third at 148.

Rafella Batican made it a family affair for the second consecutive week by ruling the girls’ 10-12 class with a one-under 143 total after a 71, winning by six strokes over Apo leg winner Brittany Tamayo, who matched par 72 for a 149. Kimberly Barroquillo placed third with a 158 after an 81.

Rafella, who edged Barroquillo by two at South Pacific, equaled Tamayo’s strong finish of two birdies in the last four holes with birdies on Nos. 16 and 18, frustrating her South Cotabato rival.

“I played it safe and pitched carefully,” said the 10-year-old Rafella.

In the 8-9 category, finalist James Benedict Rolida overcame a two-stroke deficit to topple fellow Cagayan de Oro’s Shaqeeq Tanog by six strokes, closing with an 89 for a 36-hole total of 183 to claim the boys’ crown for the third straight time.

Tanog stumbled with a 97 after a 92, finishing with a 189, while Marlou Langamin of Bukidnon shot a 93 for third at 195.

Cagayan de Oro’s Francesca Geroy marked her JPGT debut with a victory, rallying from seven strokes down to win the girls’ title in the youngest division with a 97 for a 198 total. Erstwhile leader Claren Quiño of Bukidnon faltered with a 107 after a 94, winding up second with 201, while Nicole Sanchez from Misamis Oriental finished third at 221, also after a 107.

In the 54-hole 13-15 division, Alexis Nailga scrambled for a 72 and staved off fellow local player Clement Ordeneza’s rally to stay on top of the boys’ category with a 146. Ordeneza gunned down four birdies against two bogeys to fire a 70 and close in at 149, while Luciano Copok and Marcus Dueñas matched 77s to remain tied for third at 157.

In the girls’ 13-15 class, Isabella Tabanas pulled ahead with a second straight 74 for a 148, seizing a three-shot lead over erstwhile co-leader and fellow Cagayan de Oro player Zero Plete, who stumbled with a 77 for a 151. Cebuana Rane Chiu put in an 85 for third at 168.

In the boys’ 16-18 division, Iloilo leg winner John Rey Oro shot a 74 to overtake Cliff Nuñeza with a 151. Nuñeza struggled with a 79 after a 73 and slipped to second at 152, while two-leg winner Patrick Tambalque shot a 77 for third at 155, setting the stage for a spirited battle for top honors with 36 holes to play in the premier category of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro’s Ally Gaccion pulled away in the girls’ 16-18 race despite slowing down with a 74 after a 68, as her two-under 142 aggregate netted her a 16-stroke advantage over local player Crista Miñoza, who scored a 75 for a 158.