Obiena vows to vault back to pole position

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 1:53pm
Obiena vows to vault back to pole position
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena reacts in the men's pole vault final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 5, 2024.
Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – In sports, the winner takes it all. Glory, accolades and remembrance are reserved for those who stand at the pinnacle.

The rest? They fade into the footnotes of history.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena knows this all too well. He had all the makings of a medalist – not necessarily gold, but at least silver or bronze. Yet, one slip dashed not only his hopes but also those of a nation yearning for Olympic glory.

Despite the setback, Obiena has vowed to bounce back, and not just soon, but at the soonest opportunity.

“Finishing in fourth place is incredibly painful. In the world of sports, where only the top three stand on the podium, fourth place can feel like the harshest position to be in,” Obiena reflected on his performance in the Olympic Games in Paris.

He felt the weight of a nation on his shoulders, a nation that celebrated his triumphs and empathized with his setbacks. This latest result, however, stings deeply.

“I am heartbroken that a single failure cost me and the nation I love so dearly a spot on the podium. I apologize for this outcome,” he said. “Such is the nature of competitive sports—sometimes exhilarating, other times heartbreaking. Today, I find myself on the latter side.”

Despite the pain, Obiena takes pride in his achievements at these Olympics, especially considering the myriad challenges he faced this year. Being so close to an Olympic medal yet falling short is a profound disappointment.

“As anyone can imagine, the reality is still sinking in, and I am processing the outcome,” said the ICTSI-backed Obiena. “I have learned a long time ago to take things one day at a time, and that’s exactly what I am going to do now.”

For now, his focus is on gratitude for the unwavering support from the Filipino people.

“To everyone who has followed, supported, and believed in me, I want to extend my deepest gratitude,” he said. “Thank you for your unwavering support and for standing by me. I love you all, and we all share a common love and pride for the Philippines.”

In parting, he acknowledged Carlos Yulo’s historic two-gold medal feat, saying, “He has already made this an Olympics to remember, and I salute him. I am sorry I didn’t join him on the podium, but I will be back.”

As they say, "The good get up." Obiena concluded, “I have been knocked down, but I will get back up.”

With unwavering determination and a heart full of hope, Obiena is ready to soar higher than ever before.

EJ OBIENA

OLYMPICS

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS

POLE VAULT
