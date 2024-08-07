Valientes escape Naic Aces to go 2-0 in The Asian Tournament finale

MANILA, Philippines – Reinforced by ex-NBA star Demarcus Cousins, host Zamboanga zoomed to a 2-0 slate after a narrow 79-78 win over the Naic Aces in The Asian Tournament grand final late Tuesday night at the Zamboanga City Coliseum.

Rickey Brice led the way with 29 points and 21 rebounds laced by two blocks as the Valientes bolstered their semfinal bid entering their last preliminary assignment against the Vanta Black Dragons.

Zamboanga previously beat the Macau Black Bears, 93-81, to welcome Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, in his Philippine team debut with a bang.

Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf headlined that victory with 32 points, 29 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block as Cousins added three points, four rebounds and an assist in seven minutes of action as starter.

Owned by Junnie Navarro, the Valientes are determined to win the ultimate prize in theg grand finals after falling short in the first four legs

Former PBA standouts Rudy Lingganay, Mac Belo and Franky Johnson are also on Zamboanga’s roster to beef up their chances.