^

Sports

Valientes escape Naic Aces to go 2-0 in The Asian Tournament finale

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 1:58pm
Valientes escape Naic Aces to go 2-0 in The Asian Tournament finale
Rickey Brice
Facebook / The Asian Tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Reinforced by ex-NBA star Demarcus Cousins, host Zamboanga zoomed to a 2-0 slate after a narrow 79-78 win over the Naic Aces in The Asian Tournament grand final late Tuesday night at the Zamboanga City Coliseum.

Rickey Brice led the way with 29 points and 21 rebounds laced by two blocks as the Valientes bolstered their semfinal bid entering their last preliminary assignment against the Vanta Black Dragons.

Zamboanga previously beat the Macau Black Bears, 93-81, to welcome Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, in his Philippine team debut with a bang.

Former UAAP Most Valuable Player Malick Diouf headlined that victory with 32 points, 29 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block as Cousins added three points, four rebounds and an assist in seven minutes of action as starter.

Owned by Junnie Navarro, the Valientes are determined to win the ultimate prize in theg grand finals after falling short in the first four legs

Former PBA standouts Rudy Lingganay, Mac Belo and Franky Johnson are also on Zamboanga’s roster to beef up their chances.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

ZAMBOANGA VALIENTES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 11 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

20 hours ago
Taiwanese sports officials threatened the International Boxing Association with legal action on Tuesday after the organization...
Sports
fbtw
Open letter to EJ

Open letter to EJ

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
EJ Obiena narrowly missed claiming a podium spot in pole vault at the Paris Olympics yesterday, finishing fourth in the 12-man...
Sports
fbtw
Heavy load on Philippines lifters&rsquo; shoulders

Heavy load on Philippines lifters’ shoulders

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
Down to the last five days of the 2024 Olympics, the weightlifters take the spotlight, with 61kg bet John Febuar Ceniza kicking...
Sports
fbtw
Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

1 day ago
World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino Olympians' Paris success drives Ilogon in ONE bid

Filipino Olympians' Paris success drives Ilogon in ONE bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Following a historic medal haul by the Philippines in the Paris Olympics, mixed martial artist Moises Ilogon is aiming to...
Sports
fbtw
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles bowing to Rebeca Andrade on Olympic podium goes viral

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles bowing to Rebeca Andrade on Olympic podium goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
A photo of American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowing down to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade while receiving Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Fit-again Petro Gazz hopes to gain ground in next PVL round

Fit-again Petro Gazz hopes to gain ground in next PVL round

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Defending champions Petro Gazz Angels breathed new life into their title-retention bid in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez Open netfest to pit veterans vs rising stars&nbsp;

Olivarez Open netfest to pit veterans vs rising stars 

3 hours ago
Johnny Arcilla sets out for another Open crown while Eric Jed Olivarez seeks redemption as they headline a packed field in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with