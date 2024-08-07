^

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

PhilstarLIVE
August 7, 2024 | 4:00am
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Petecio, Villegas to set foot in Roland Garros

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
From the North Paris Arena, boxing competition moves over to Roland Garros – the home of the French Open – for...
Taiwan threatens legal action over Olympic boxing gender row

9 hours ago
Taiwanese sports officials threatened the International Boxing Association with legal action on Tuesday after the organization...
Bambol&rsquo;s forecast on target

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A few days before the Paris Olympics began last week, POC president and Tagaytay City Mayor Bambol Tolentino boldly predicted...
Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center in Laguna

1 day ago
The Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center is still accepting students for the BEST Center clinic at Inspire...
Lyles fastest man on earth; Biles wants more

1 day ago
World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79 seconds to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final...
Elite triathletes vie in IRONMAN 70.3

4 hours ago
The allure of competing alongside the world’s elite triathletes is expected to drive over a thousand athletes to the...
Cabang pulls out of hurdles repechage

4 hours ago
Hurdler John Cabang’s Paris Olympics campaign ended abruptly on Tuesday after he suffered an injury minutes before his...
Open letter to EJ

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 hours ago
EJ Obiena narrowly missed claiming a podium spot in pole vault at the Paris Olympics yesterday, finishing fourth in the 12-man...
Japanese coach charges up Akari in stellar PVL run

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
It’s all about the system as the Akari Chargers are in the middle of their best run in the Premier Volleyball League,...
Germany ousts Antetokounmpo's Greece to reach Olympic basketball semis

8 hours ago
World Cup champions Germany reached the Olympic men's basketball semifinals for the first time Tuesday, coming from behind...
