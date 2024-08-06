Local talents shine in Day 1 of JPGT Mindanao Series 3 golf tourney

BUKIDNON – Local players leveraged their home-course advantage to deliver outstanding performances in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 3 at Del Monte Golf Club here Tuesday.

Bukidnon’s Ralph Batican, fresh off his playoff victory over Jared Saban at South Pacific last week, dazzled with a flawless seven-under 65 to dominate the boys' 10-12 division. He outclassed Ken Guillermo of Cagayan de Oro, who shot par 72, and Quezon City’s Javie Bautista, who finished with a 75.

Bukidnon’s Mico Woo and Saban, the Apo leg champion, posted scores of 76 and 77, respectively.

"Playing here at Del Monte is an advantage for me because I know this course very well. I always play and practice here," said 12-year-old Batican, who recorded seven birdies and 11 pars. "My game didn’t have a low part. But I will try to stay focused on my game tomorrow and not overthink."

Rafella Batican, who also triumphed at South Pacific, matched par 72 to seize a five-stroke lead in the girls’ 10-12 class. Kimberly Barroquillo and Brittany Tamayo both carded 77s, while Marqaela Dy from Cebu posted a 79.

Rafella, though not entirely satisfied with her four-birdie, four-bogey round, vowed to practice hard and aim to break par in the final round of the 36-hole competition of the nationwide series sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

In the boys’ 13-15 division, set over 54 holes, Bukidnon’s Alexis Nailga saved a 74 with a birdie on the ninth, gaining a four-shot lead over Korean Gunwoo Jeon from Cebu, who also birdied No. 9 for a 78.

Local player Clement Ordeneza recorded a 79.

Bukidnon’s Cliff Nuñeza produced a spectacular finish in the boys’ premier division (boys’ 16-18), birdying the last four holes to recover from a five-over card and shoot a 73. He surged ahead of erstwhile co-leader and Iloilo leg winner John Ray Oro, who finished with a 77.

"We really have an advantage here because we know the good spots for a drive, second shot, and where to land our shots on the greens," said the 17-year-old Nuñeza. Despite struggling with his shots initially, he found his rhythm on the front nine, capping his round with four consecutive birdies.

In the girls’ 8-9 class, Bukidnon’s Claren Quiño set the pace with a 94, seven strokes ahead of CdO’s Francesca Geroy, who carded 101, while Misamis Oriental’s Jannah Sanchez scored a 114.

Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro’s Zero Plete and Isabella Tabanas took command of the girls’ 13-15 play, both shooting 74s to take a commanding nine-stroke lead over Cebu’s Rane Chiu.

Plete, seeking redemption from a runner-up finish at South Pacific in Davao last week, highlighted her 38-36 card with an eagle on No. 14 and three birdies against seven bogeys.

Tabanas, a grand finals winner of the JPGT inaugurals last year, hit one birdie against three bogeys for a pair of 37s.

Local players Stephanie Tagud, Annika Mondilla, and Pauline Gerong, making their competitive debut, scored 95, 107, and 118, respectively.

In the girls’ 16-18 category, CdO’s Alethea Gaccion fired a solid closing frontside 32 to finish with a 68, leading Crista Miñoza by 15 strokes.

Gaccion, who has competed internationally since she was 11, recorded birdies on the first, fourth, fifth, and ninth holes, despite struggling with her driver.

“My second shots were really good, they were sticking up closer to the pin,” said the 17-year-old Gaccion. “But I struggled with my driver because most of the tees were held back and it was far.”

With three rounds left, Gaccion plans to maintain her composure and make more putts, while enjoying the game with Miñoza, her best friend.

In the boys’ 8-9 play, Shaqeeq Tanog upstaged finalist James Rolida, scoring a 92 for a two-stroke lead. Rolida, the winner of the Apo and South Pacific legs, finished with a 94, while Bukidnon’s Marlou Langamin posted a 102.