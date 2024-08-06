^

Young ones shine in Olivarez tennis

The Philippine Star
August 6, 2024 | 12:00am
Young ones shine in Olivarez tennis
Caviteños Raven Licayan and Ella Mhae Paglalunan hold their trophies as they pose with PPS-NTC tournament organizer/referee Karen Arellano.

MANILA, Philippines — Raven Licayan and Ella Mhae Paglalunan stole the spotlight from older participants, securing victories in their respective age categories at the Rep. Edwin Olivarez National Tennis Championships at the Olivarez Sports Center in Parañaque over the weekend.

Licayan triumphed over Noel Zoleta, 5-3, 4-1, to claim the 10-and-under unisex crown while fellow Gen. Trias City, Cavite native Paglalunan bested Casey David, 6-4, 6-3, in the girls’ 12-and-under finals. Both players were awarded MVP honors in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Paglalunan also competed in the 14-and-under category finals but fell to top seed Ave Maria Policarpio from Muntinlupa, 6-1, 6-2. Licayan reached the quarterfinals of the boys’ 12-and-under category and teamed up with Azl Gonzaga to win the 10-and-under unisex doubles title.

