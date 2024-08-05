^

Sports

World No. 1 Scheffler pulls off Olympic golf thriller

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 3:19pm
World No. 1 Scheffler pulls off Olympic golf thriller
From left: Silver medalist Thomas Fleetwood of Britain, gold medalist Scottie Scheffler of the United States, and bronze medalist Hideki Matsuyama of Japan pose for pictures after Round 4 of the men’s golf individual stroke play of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Le Golf National in Guyancourt, south-west of Paris on August 4, 2024.
John MacDougall / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – In a leaderboard stacked with world-class talent, Scottie Scheffler proved his mettle, delivering a stellar, course-record-equaling nine-under 62 to clinch the gold medal at the Olympic men's golf competition.

The World No. 1 showcased his dominance in a thrilling Sunday finale at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, overcoming the course's notorious roughs, water hazards and tricky greens.

Starting the day four strokes behind third-round leaders Jon Rahm and defending champion Xander Schauffele, Scheffler birdied the first three holes to spark his comeback. Despite a series of pars that slowed his momentum, he maintained his focus as Rahm rekindled his own form, racking up birdies to briefly take the lead.

The climax of the competition saw Scheffler reignite his charge on the outskirts of Paris.

After five pars to close out the front nine, he birdied the 10th, gained another stroke on the 12th, and rattled off four consecutive birdies from the 14th.

Rahm's challenge faded with flawed tee shots and misjudgments from the rough, while Tommy Fleetwood and Hideki Matsuyama emerged as potential threats.

However, both faltered in the final stretch, leaving Scheffler alone at the top after a dramatic backside battle of wits and nerves.

Scheffler finished with a flawless round, saving par on the 72nd hole to complete a 19-under 265, highlighted by an impressive back-nine 29, solidifying his status as the world's best golfer.

Fleetwood secured silver with a final-round 66, finishing one shot behind at 266, while Matsuyama claimed bronze with a 267 after a bogey-free 65.

Frenchman Victor Perez delighted the home crowd with a brilliant final-round 63, featuring a six-under stretch over five holes from No. 12, including an eagle on No. 14. He finished in solo fourth place at 268, with Rory McIlroy of Ireland and Rahm sharing fifth at 269 after 66 and 70, respectively.

Schauffele, after three strong rounds, appeared poised for a successful title defense, but a series of errors, including two bogeys and a double bogey, resulted in a final-round 73, dropping him to joint ninth at 272.

McIlroy also made a spirited run for gold with five straight birdies from No. 10, but a wet double bogey on the challenging par-4 16th dashed his hopes.

Scheffler's victory marks his seventh title in a remarkable year, which includes a successful defense of The Players Championship and his second Masters Tournament win in April.

Fleetwood, trailing Scheffler by one stroke on No. 17, faltered with a costly bogey, ultimately missing the chance to force a playoff.

Matsuyama, who had shared the halfway lead, rebounded from a level-par 71 on Saturday with a flawless 65 to secure a medal in his second Olympics.

Earlier, Rahm seemed poised to win gold for Spain, leading by four shots at the turn, but consecutive bogeys on the 11th and 12th, followed by a double bogey on the 14th, thwarted his momentum. Back-to-back bogeys on his final two holes saw him miss the podium altogether.

vuukle comment

GOLF

OLYMPICS

PARIS

PARIS OLYMPICS

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hidilyn Diaz singles out double Olympic gold winner Yulo's resilience

Hidilyn Diaz singles out double Olympic gold winner Yulo's resilience

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
More than bringing home a historic second gold medal from the Paris Olympics, Carlos Yulo showed resilience that deserves...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo's double gold catapults Philippines up Olympic medal rankings

Carlos Yulo's double gold catapults Philippines up Olympic medal rankings

7 hours ago
Thanks to Carlos Yulo's double gold-medal finish, the Philippines moved up 10 places from 31st to 21st of 184 teams in the...
Sports
fbtw
So far, so good for EJ Obiena

So far, so good for EJ Obiena

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
For the second straight Olympics, EJ Obiena vies in the pole vault final, promising one thing.
Sports
fbtw
Diaz tells Yulo: Enjoy fruits of your labor

Diaz tells Yulo: Enjoy fruits of your labor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Millions of Filipinos stayed up late Saturday, glued to all available platforms, live and on-demand, to witness history –...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA meets Brazil in quarterfinals

Team USA meets Brazil in quarterfinals

15 hours ago
The unbeaten USA squad led by NBA superstar Lebron James will play Brazil on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine sports pantheon rejoices as Yulo cements his place among its ranks

Philippine sports pantheon rejoices as Yulo cements his place among its ranks

By John Bryan Ulanday | 53 minutes ago
From legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao to the country’s first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, cheers overflowed for...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;We never doubted for a second&rsquo;: MVP tips hat off to Yulo

‘We never doubted for a second’: MVP tips hat off to Yulo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Carlos Yulo is a living proof that a Filipino can shine brightest in the world stage, sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan said,...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino golf prospects to strut stuff in JPGT Del Monte tilt

Filipino golf prospects to strut stuff in JPGT Del Monte tilt

1 hour ago
While local talents aim to leverage their familiarity with the Del Monte layout, numerous contenders are poised to showcase...
Sports
fbtw
'Hidilyn Diaz law' revived at House after Carlos Yulo's Olympic triumph

'Hidilyn Diaz law' revived at House after Carlos Yulo's Olympic triumph

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
In his sponsorship speech, a lawmaker pushed for the bill to exempt not just the cash prize handed out to winning athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with