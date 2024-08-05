^

Sports

Filipino golf prospects to strut stuff in JPGT Del Monte tilt

Philstar.com
August 5, 2024 | 2:17pm
Filipino golf prospects to strut stuff in JPGT Del Monte tilt
Rafella and Ralph Batican show off their championship medals
. Pilipinas Golf

BUKIDNON – While local talents aim to leverage their familiarity with the Del Monte layout, numerous contenders are poised to showcase their skills and determination in the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series.

The third leg of the four-part regional tour kicks off Tuesday, August 6, with intense competitions across eight divisions in four age-group classes. These categories feature players who have honed their skills on the mountain-top course with its narrow, winding fairways and numerous hazards.

The spotlight will be on the boys’ 10-12 age category as Javie Bautista makes a rare JPGT appearance, seeking points to secure a spot in the series' culminating Match Play Championship in October.

Ralph Batican, who edged out Jared Saban in a thrilling sudden-death victory at South Pacific last week, hopes to claim a second straight leg title at home. However, Saban, the runaway winner at Apo, is eager for redemption, setting the stage for a spirited battle in the 36-hole competition sponsored by ICTSI.

Bautista, coming off an impressive streak of performances in the US, is expected to be a strong contender. The 12-year-old Ateneo standout, who clinched first place in the boys’ 12-14 Advanced category at the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Tour Summer Series in Tifton, Georgia, will tee off with local players Paul Badelic and Gideon Namocatcat at 7:40 a.m. on No. 1.

Saban will start his bid against CdO’s Rio Sia and local talent Kiel Elveña at 8:10 a.m.

In the girls’ 10-12 division, Rafella Batican aims for back-to-back victories after edging Kimberly Barroquillo by two at South Pacific.

Rafella Batican will face CdO’s Isabella Espina in the 7 a.m. flight, while Apo leg playoff winner Brittany Tamayo from South Cotabato clashes with Cebu’s Marqaela Dy at 7:10 a.m. Barroquillo will compete against Angel Wahing and Eliana Dumalaog at 7:20 a.m., all on the first hole.

In the premier boys’ 16-18 category of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., JPGT Visayas Series 2 and Luzon Series 4 winner Patrick Tambalque will face Iloilo leg titleholder John Rey Oro and Cliff Nuñeza at 8:10 a.m. on No. 10 in an early clash of the big guns in the 72-hole tournament.

Cody Langamin, Luther Quinlog, and John Paul Oro will compete in the 8:20 a.m. flight, also at the backside of the tight course, which requires accuracy, precision and course management.

In the premier girls’ category, Crista Miñoza and Ally Gaccion will vie for top honors. Other titles to be contested include the boys’ and girls’ 8-9 division, set over 36 holes, and the 54-hole 13-15 category.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hidilyn Diaz singles out double Olympic gold winner Yulo's resilience

Hidilyn Diaz singles out double Olympic gold winner Yulo's resilience

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
More than bringing home a historic second gold medal from the Paris Olympics, Carlos Yulo showed resilience that deserves...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo's double gold catapults Philippines up Olympic medal rankings

Carlos Yulo's double gold catapults Philippines up Olympic medal rankings

7 hours ago
Thanks to Carlos Yulo's double gold-medal finish, the Philippines moved up 10 places from 31st to 21st of 184 teams in the...
Sports
fbtw
So far, so good for EJ Obiena

So far, so good for EJ Obiena

By Nelson Beltran | 15 hours ago
For the second straight Olympics, EJ Obiena vies in the pole vault final, promising one thing.
Sports
fbtw
Diaz tells Yulo: Enjoy fruits of your labor

Diaz tells Yulo: Enjoy fruits of your labor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Millions of Filipinos stayed up late Saturday, glued to all available platforms, live and on-demand, to witness history –...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA meets Brazil in quarterfinals

Team USA meets Brazil in quarterfinals

15 hours ago
The unbeaten USA squad led by NBA superstar Lebron James will play Brazil on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Hidilyn Diaz law' revived at House after Carlos Yulo's Olympic triumph

'Hidilyn Diaz law' revived at House after Carlos Yulo's Olympic triumph

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
In his sponsorship speech, a lawmaker pushed for the bill to exempt not just the cash prize handed out to winning athletes...
Sports
fbtw
BEST Center in Laguna still open&nbsp;

BEST Center in Laguna still open 

1 hour ago
The Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center is still accepting students for the BEST Center clinic at Inspire...
Sports
fbtw
Gone but not forgotten: Before Carlos Yulo, there was Teofilo Yldefonso

Gone but not forgotten: Before Carlos Yulo, there was Teofilo Yldefonso

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Carlos Yulo’s incredible feat in the Paris Olympics flung him into the higher echelons of Filipino athletes in history....
Sports
fbtw
Young tennis bets from Cavite shine in Olivarez tourney

Young tennis bets from Cavite shine in Olivarez tourney

3 hours ago
Raven Licayan and Ella Mhae Paglalunan stole the spotlight from older participants, securing victories in their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with