LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

August 5, 2024 | 10:22am
MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
So far, so good for EJ Obiena

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
For the second straight Olympics, EJ Obiena vies in the pole vault final, promising one thing.
Sports
Hidilyn Diaz singles out double Olympic gold winner Yulo's resilience

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
More than bringing home a historic second gold medal from the Paris Olympics, Carlos Yulo showed resilience that deserves...
Sports
Diaz tells Yulo: Enjoy fruits of your labor

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Millions of Filipinos stayed up late Saturday, glued to all available platforms, live and on-demand, to witness history –...
Sports
Sure medals for Petecio, Villegas

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
Nesthy Petecio put up yet another masterclass act while Aira Villegas showed grit and guts in contrasting victories producing...
Sports
Team USA meets Brazil in quarterfinals

11 hours ago
The unbeaten USA squad led by NBA superstar Lebron James will play Brazil on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the men’s...
Sports
Latest
Djokovic wins Olympic gold to complete career Golden Slam

11 hours ago
Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday to claim a maiden Olympic title and become just the fifth player to complete...
Sports
Paalam apologizes for painful exit

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
Now it can be told.
Sports
Sprint Queen crowned and it’s not Richardson

11 hours ago
Julien Alfred from St. Lucia powered to a historic 100m Olympic gold Saturday, the first Games medal ever won by the Caribbean island, just hours after US gymnastics legend Simone Biles had also vaulted into the...
Sports
IRONKIDS back as duathlon race

11 hours ago
Back as a duathlon race and a run event, the RLC Residences’ IRONKIDS Davao blasting off on Aug. 10 is set to be a huge...
Sports
