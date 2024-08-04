Tambalque begins hunt for JPGT finals berth

MANILA, Philippines -- Patrick Tambalque is set to rejoin the ICTSI Junior PGT Series with his sights firmly on a third leg victory and a coveted spot in the Match Play Championship. He headlines the premier category field in the Mindanao Series 3, which begins Tuesday, August 6, at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon.

Tambalque, who tied for fourth in the nationwide circuit’s kickoff leg at Splendido Taal, went on to win the Visayas Series 2 in Bacolod and the Luzon Series 4 at Riviera in a multi-series campaign. The 16-year-old rising star from Cavite, who didn't see action in the Apo and South Pacific legs, currently leads the 16-18 class with 37 points.

The players' top two results from the four Mindanao events will determine their final rankings, with the top two from each age division gaining berths in the national finals. Additionally, only the top player in each category who competed in multiple series will advance to the Match Play Championship.

However, Tambalque braces for a tough competition this week with John Rey Oro, champion of the Visayas Series 1, also entering the 72-hole tournament with confidence, alongside his brother John Paul Oro and Cagayan de Oro's Santino Lim.

Local talents Cole Quiño, Cliff Nuñeza, James Mesiona and Keith Pagalan are also strong contenders, utilizing their familiarity with the tight, pine tree-lined course situated 600 meters above sea level. The course has been instrumental in the development of some of the country's top golfers, including legend Frankie Miñoza and former Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla.

The series promises keen competition in other age divisions as well. Some participants aim for repeat victories, while others seek breakthrough wins to earn ranking points and secure spots in the Match Play finals, scheduled for October 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

Ralph Batican, who recently edged out Apo leg winner Jared Saban for the boys' 10-12 trophy in a sudden death playoff at South Pacific, hopes to shine on his home turf in the 36-hole tournament. Out to foil his bid are Quezon City's Javie Bautista, along with fellow homegrown talents James Langamin, Mico Woo, Paul Badelic, Kiel Elveña and Miuniq Dy.

Leading the 8-9 age group of the series, sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., are Jannah Sanchez (girls) and James Rolida, Shaqeeq Tanog, Claren Quiño, Marlou Langamin and Simon Apilat (boys).

Bukidnon's Rafella Batican, on the other hand, aims for back-to-back wins in the girls' 10-12 class against Apo leg winner Brittany Tamayo, Eliana Dumalaog, Isabella Espina from Cagayan de Oro, Angel Mae Wahing from Bukidnon, and Cebu's Marqaela Dy.

Other titles up for grabs include the boys' and girls' 13-15 divisions, contested over 54 holes, and the girls' 16-18 division, featuring local player Crista Miñoza and Ally Gaccion from Cagayan de Oro.

The final Mindanao leg will be held at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro from August 12-15. For details and registration, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.