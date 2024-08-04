^

Millions in cash, condo await golden boy Yulo

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 4, 2024 | 5:08pm
Millions in cash, condo await golden boy Yulo
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo reacts after competing in the artistic gymnastics men's floor exercise final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024.
AFP / Paul Ellis

MANILA, Philippines -- Christmas came rushing like a bullet train early for Olympic king Carlos Yulo.

As of press time Sunday, Yulo, who just Saturday night delivered the country’s second Olympic gold in men’s floor exercise, stands to receive at least P23 million in cash and at least a plush, P24-million-worth two-room condominium unit from Megaworld in McKinley Hill and a house and lot in Tagaytay City courtesy of Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino.

The Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation will double, if not add more, to the P10-million incentive a Filipino Olympic gold medalist will receive from the government by law through the Expanded Athletes’ Incentives Act, which means that’s instantly an easy P20 million for Yulo.

“In the past, MVPSF has matched the government incentive,” a source told The STAR Sunday.

The same source said it will be no less than Filipino businessman and avid sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan himself will make the official announcement anytime soon.

“Baka meron pa additional,” the same insider added.

Pangilinan added P10 million to the incentive reaped by weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz when she delivered the country’s breakthrough Olympic mint in the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Martin Romualdez said the House of Representatives have pledged P3 million to Yulo.

And that is not counting the goods, which included a lifetime free eat-all-you-can meal at Vikings.

In all, more than P50 million in cash plus house and lots, condo units, cars and goods and leisure packages from local airlines was given to Diaz.

Imagine if Yulo strikes gold again in the men's vault finals at press time.

That would be double the fun.

