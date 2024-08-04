^

Sports

IRONKIDS Davao to showcase future triathlon stars

Philstar.com
August 4, 2024 | 12:57pm
IRONKIDS Davao to showcase future triathlon stars

MANILA, Philippines -- Back as a duathlon race and a run event, the RLC Residences’ IRONKIDS Davao blasting off on August 10 is set to be a huge hit among the future stars of Philippine triathlon, all eager to showcase their skills in a competitive yet friendly setting across various age-group categories at the Davao Coastal Road.

Serving as an appetizer to the main course, the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines on Aug. 11, the IRONKIDS event was previously held as a swim-bike-run race in Subic last June. However, the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc., along with the host city, have decided to switch back to the duathlon format – swim and run – to encourage greater participation.

This guarantees a spirited battle across four age-group classes in the individual competition and two in the relay category.

A special two-category kids run segment will also be held, including a 1km race for the 6-10 bracket, and a 3km race for the 11-15 division.

In the duathlon, the 6-8 years old bracket will feature an 800m run, a 2km bike ride, and a 400m run. The 9-10 category will compete in a 1km run, a 6km bike ride, and a 500m run. The 11-12 class will race over a 2km run, an 8km bike ride, and a 1km run.

The premier 13-15 division will cover a 3km run, a 10km bike ride, and a 1.5km run, with participants already considered winners for taking part in this event that kicks off a weekend of racing.

For details, visit ironkidsphil.com.

Additionally, the 2GO Gwapa Dabawenya Run on Aug. 9 will launch the IRONMAN weekend with a 5k fun run that has already attracted 2,000 participants.

In the relay category, the mixed team for the 6-10 bracket will race over an 800m run, a 2km bike ride, and a 400m run, while the 11-15 class will compete in a 2km run, an 8km bike ride, and a 1km run.

The IRONKIDS has consistently been a vital part of the IRONMAN races, contributing to the sport's growth while ensuring a steady flow of young talent. It has also helped instill values like discipline, sportsmanship, and respect, while encouraging children to live an active and healthy lifestyle, thus preventing gadget addiction.

Meanwhile, the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao powered by Aboitiz has drawn over a thousand entries one week before its staging, marking the return of the premier endurance race in the king city of the south.

Former champions Petr Lukosz of the Czech Republic and Eric van der Linden headline this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, which also features top athletes from Japan, Singapore, Great Britain, Australia, China and Hong Kong. Leading the local challenge are Irienold Reig Jr., Jonathan Pagaura, Mervin Santiago and Julian Teves, among others.

vuukle comment

IRONMAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
King Carlos ascends to gymnastics throne in Paris

King Carlos ascends to gymnastics throne in Paris

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
Three years after his Tokyo slip, gymnast Carlos Yulo emerged as an Olympic golden boy, coming through with the performance...
Sports
fbtw
Petecio too good for French pride

Petecio too good for French pride

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
Nesthy Petecio is a fighter experienced enough to know the need to dig deeper to beat a home bet and home crowd.
Sports
fbtw
Team USA &lsquo;second to none&rsquo;

Team USA ‘second to none’

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Barring any major hiccup, the retooled Team USA is poised to reign supreme in the Paris Olympics for its fifth straight ...
Sports
fbtw
Make way for Team Philippines weightlifters

Make way for Team Philippines weightlifters

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
The three-strong weightlifting team is about to enter the Philippine camp past the halfway mark of the 2024 Olympics, carrying...
Sports
fbtw
In Photos: Carlos Yulo strikes gold for Philippines at Paris Olympics

In Photos: Carlos Yulo strikes gold for Philippines at Paris Olympics

14 hours ago
Carlos Yulo won Olympic gold on Saturday in Paris in the men's floor exercise of the gymnastics for only the second gold in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
USA stroll past Puerto Rico to stay unbeaten at Olympics

USA stroll past Puerto Rico to stay unbeaten at Olympics

4 hours ago
Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 26 points as the United States cruised to a 104-83 win over Puerto Rico on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Zheng Qinwen makes history with Olympic singles gold

Zheng Qinwen makes history with Olympic singles gold

4 hours ago
Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player to win Olympic tennis singles gold when she defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic on...
Sports
fbtw
Villegas edges home fighter for guaranteed Olympic boxing medal

Villegas edges home fighter for guaranteed Olympic boxing medal

By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Boxer Aira Villegas will be adding to the Philippines’ medal tally in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Sports
fbtw
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with