IRONKIDS Davao to showcase future triathlon stars

MANILA, Philippines -- Back as a duathlon race and a run event, the RLC Residences’ IRONKIDS Davao blasting off on August 10 is set to be a huge hit among the future stars of Philippine triathlon, all eager to showcase their skills in a competitive yet friendly setting across various age-group categories at the Davao Coastal Road.

Serving as an appetizer to the main course, the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines on Aug. 11, the IRONKIDS event was previously held as a swim-bike-run race in Subic last June. However, the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc., along with the host city, have decided to switch back to the duathlon format – swim and run – to encourage greater participation.

This guarantees a spirited battle across four age-group classes in the individual competition and two in the relay category.

A special two-category kids run segment will also be held, including a 1km race for the 6-10 bracket, and a 3km race for the 11-15 division.

In the duathlon, the 6-8 years old bracket will feature an 800m run, a 2km bike ride, and a 400m run. The 9-10 category will compete in a 1km run, a 6km bike ride, and a 500m run. The 11-12 class will race over a 2km run, an 8km bike ride, and a 1km run.

The premier 13-15 division will cover a 3km run, a 10km bike ride, and a 1.5km run, with participants already considered winners for taking part in this event that kicks off a weekend of racing.

For details, visit ironkidsphil.com.

Additionally, the 2GO Gwapa Dabawenya Run on Aug. 9 will launch the IRONMAN weekend with a 5k fun run that has already attracted 2,000 participants.

In the relay category, the mixed team for the 6-10 bracket will race over an 800m run, a 2km bike ride, and a 400m run, while the 11-15 class will compete in a 2km run, an 8km bike ride, and a 1km run.

The IRONKIDS has consistently been a vital part of the IRONMAN races, contributing to the sport's growth while ensuring a steady flow of young talent. It has also helped instill values like discipline, sportsmanship, and respect, while encouraging children to live an active and healthy lifestyle, thus preventing gadget addiction.

Meanwhile, the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao powered by Aboitiz has drawn over a thousand entries one week before its staging, marking the return of the premier endurance race in the king city of the south.

Former champions Petr Lukosz of the Czech Republic and Eric van der Linden headline this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, which also features top athletes from Japan, Singapore, Great Britain, Australia, China and Hong Kong. Leading the local challenge are Irienold Reig Jr., Jonathan Pagaura, Mervin Santiago and Julian Teves, among others.