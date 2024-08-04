^

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 4, 2024 | 3:17am
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

Carlos Yulo wins Olympic gold medal with near-flawless floor exercise performance

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Golden Boy, indeed.
Vargas forecast stays: 2 golds

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines chairman Ricky Vargas is sticking with his prediction that the Philippines...
First-round knockouts

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Vincent Astrolabio’s first-round knockout loss to defending WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani in Tokyo last July...
Biles greatest gymnast ever; gender issue erupts

1 day ago
Simone Biles recaptured her all-around gymnastics crown on Thursday for her sixth Olympic gold and second in Paris, as a gender...
Race to Junior PGT finals resumes

4 hours ago
The race to the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Championships heats up as a host of talented golfers from Mindanao compete in...
Rain or Shine bags Kadayawan crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Rain or Shine scored a repeat win over UAAP champion La Salle, 136-118, to complete a perfect title run in the 39th Kadayawan...
Team USA ‘second to none’

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Barring any major hiccup, the retooled Team USA is poised to reign supreme in the Paris Olympics for its fifth straight ...
EJ shakes off slow start, gains finals

By Nelson Beltran | 4 hours ago
There was a gripping, tense moment for Team Philippines at high noon at the Stade de France Saturday.
In Photos: Carlos Yulo strikes gold for Philippines at Paris Olympics

5 hours ago
Carlos Yulo won Olympic gold on Saturday in Paris in the men's floor exercise of the gymnastics for only the second gold in...
