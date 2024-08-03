^

Sports

Paalam out of boxing medal race after close loss to Aussie

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 10:42pm
Paalam out of boxing medal race after close loss to Aussie
Australia's Charlie Senior (L) fights against Philippines' Carlo Paalam in the men's 57kg quarter-final boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on August 3, 2024.
AFP / Mohd Rasfan

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam bowed out of the Paris Olympics after suffering a heartbreaking loss against Australia’s Charlie Senior via split decision Saturday night (Manila time).

Three judges scored the men's 57 kg. quarterfinal bout in favor of the fourth-seeded Senior, while the other two called it for the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist. 

The two sluggers were kept in a virtual deadlock at the end of the first two rounds. 

And in the final frame, Paalam became more aggressive, landing more clean shots.

Ultimately, though, the Australian was declared the winner to secure at least a bronze medal. 

With this, the Philippines boxing team is now down to just two bets — Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio who will both fight for a semifinal ticket on Sunday (Manila time). 

vuukle comment

BOXING

CARLO PAALAM

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First-round knockouts

First-round knockouts

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Vincent Astrolabio’s first-round knockout loss to defending WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani in Tokyo last July...
Sports
fbtw
Vargas forecast stays: 2 golds

Vargas forecast stays: 2 golds

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines chairman Ricky Vargas is sticking with his prediction that the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Biles greatest gymnast ever; gender issue erupts

Biles greatest gymnast ever; gender issue erupts

1 day ago
Simone Biles recaptured her all-around gymnastics crown on Thursday for her sixth Olympic gold and second in Paris, as a gender...
Sports
fbtw
Crunch time: Yulo eyes gold Paalam seeks medal; Obiena unleashed

Crunch time: Yulo eyes gold Paalam seeks medal; Obiena unleashed

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Team Philippines launches a major assault in a bid to crack the 2024 Olympics medal board on Saturday, unleashing three lead...
Sports
fbtw
Delgaco barges into top 20

Delgaco barges into top 20

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
At the end of her competition, rookie Olympic rower Joanie Delgaco had delivered a solid performance that’s to impact...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Creamline brings down Galeries Tower

Creamline brings down Galeries Tower

By Joey Villar | 2 minutes ago
Creamline survived a stubborn Galeries Tower, 27-25, 26-28, 29-27, 25-19, to claim its third straight win in the PVL Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Kobe locker for $2.9 million

Kobe locker for $2.9 million

2 minutes ago
The locker Kobe Bryant used for the majority of his legendary NBA career sold for $2.9 million on Friday in New York, as part...
Sports
fbtw
Race to Junior PGT finals resumes

Race to Junior PGT finals resumes

2 minutes ago
The race to the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Championships heats up as a host of talented golfers from Mindanao compete in...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine bags Kadayawan crown

Rain or Shine bags Kadayawan crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 minutes ago
Rain or Shine scored a repeat win over UAAP champion La Salle, 136-118, to complete a perfect title run in the 39th Kadayawan...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA &lsquo;second to none&rsquo;

Team USA ‘second to none’

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 minutes ago
Barring any major hiccup, the retooled Team USA is poised to reign supreme in the Paris Olympics for its fifth straight ...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with