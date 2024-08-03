Hunt for top honors begins in JPGT Del Monte golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines — The race to the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Championships heats up as a host of talented and promising golfers from Mindanao compete in Series 3 of the regional tour, set to begin Tuesday, August 6, at the Del Monte Golf Club.

Transitioning from Apo Golf to South Pacific Golf and Residential Estates in Davao, the four-leg Mindanao Series now moves to Bukidnon, where the focus shifts to local talents vying for a chance to qualify for the Match Play finals, scheduled for October 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

The players' top two results from four events will determine their final rankings, with the top two from each age division (8-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18) advancing to the national finals, along with other qualifiers from the Luzon and Visayas series.

Siblings Ralph and Rafella Batican have fueled their finals drive by dominating the 10-12 category at South Pacific. However, they will face stiffer competition in the 36-hole tournament from fellow Bukidnon players and contenders from other cities and provinces.

Notable competitors include Apo leg winner Jared Saban from South Cotabato, Javie Bautista from Quezon City, Elijah Tuaño from Ozamiz City, Jose Francesco Lim from Cagayan de Oro (boys), Marqaela Dy from Cebu, Eliana Dumalaog and Isabella Espina from Cagayan de Oro, and Brittany Tamayo from South Cotabato (girls), who excelled in the Apo tournament.

The final leg of the Mindanao Series will be hosted at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro from Aug. 12 to 15.

For details and registration, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

Four players from the Mindanao series have firmed up their respective Match Play Championship bids with 30 points each on back-to-back victories at Apo and South Pacific, including James Rolida (boys’ 8-9) from Cagayan de Oro, Johanna Uyking (girls’ 13-15) from Davao, AJ Wacan (boys’ 13-15), and Aldrien Gialon (boys’ 16-18).

The competition for the remaining slots, however, remains fierce. This guarantees a spirited chase, although local talents might benefit from the “homecourt advantage” at the challenging, mountain-top course where each hole varies in character, especially if the wind comes into play.

Rolida, despite already securing a spot in the national finals, continues to prepare in an attempt to reach peak form. He leads his age group, which includes fellow CdO competitor Shaqeeq Tanog and Bukidnon’s Claren Quiño, Marlou Langamin and Simon Apilat.

A tight duel is also anticipated in the girls’ 10-12 category as Rafella Batican and Brittany Tamayo compete for the crucial victory and a guaranteed berth in the Match Play phase of the nationwide series, sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.