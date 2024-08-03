^

Sports

Hunt for top honors begins in JPGT Del Monte golf tilt

Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 2:07pm
Hunt for top honors begins in JPGT Del Monte golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines — The race to the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Championships heats up as a host of talented and promising golfers from Mindanao compete in Series 3 of the regional tour, set to begin Tuesday, August 6, at the Del Monte Golf Club.

Transitioning from Apo Golf to South Pacific Golf and Residential Estates in Davao, the four-leg Mindanao Series now moves to Bukidnon, where the focus shifts to local talents vying for a chance to qualify for the Match Play finals, scheduled for October 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

The players' top two results from four events will determine their final rankings, with the top two from each age division (8-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16-18) advancing to the national finals, along with other qualifiers from the Luzon and Visayas series.

Siblings Ralph and Rafella Batican have fueled their finals drive by dominating the 10-12 category at South Pacific. However, they will face stiffer competition in the 36-hole tournament from fellow Bukidnon players and contenders from other cities and provinces. 

Notable competitors include Apo leg winner Jared Saban from South Cotabato, Javie Bautista from Quezon City, Elijah Tuaño from Ozamiz City, Jose Francesco Lim from Cagayan de Oro (boys), Marqaela Dy from Cebu, Eliana Dumalaog and Isabella Espina from Cagayan de Oro, and Brittany Tamayo from South Cotabato (girls), who excelled in the Apo tournament.

The final leg of the Mindanao Series will be hosted at Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro from Aug. 12 to 15.

For details and registration, contact PGTI’s Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

Four players from the Mindanao series have firmed up their respective Match Play Championship bids with 30 points each on back-to-back victories at Apo and South Pacific, including James Rolida (boys’ 8-9) from Cagayan de Oro, Johanna Uyking (girls’ 13-15) from Davao, AJ Wacan (boys’ 13-15), and Aldrien Gialon (boys’ 16-18).

The competition for the remaining slots, however, remains fierce. This guarantees a spirited chase, although local talents might benefit from the “homecourt advantage” at the challenging, mountain-top course where each hole varies in character, especially if the wind comes into play.

Rolida, despite already securing a spot in the national finals, continues to prepare in an attempt to reach peak form. He leads his age group, which includes fellow CdO competitor Shaqeeq Tanog and Bukidnon’s Claren Quiño, Marlou Langamin and Simon Apilat.

A tight duel is also anticipated in the girls’ 10-12 category as Rafella Batican and Brittany Tamayo compete for the crucial victory and a guaranteed berth in the Match Play phase of the nationwide series, sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Crunch time: Yulo eyes gold Paalam seeks medal; Obiena unleashed

Crunch time: Yulo eyes gold Paalam seeks medal; Obiena unleashed

By Nelson Beltran | 14 hours ago
Team Philippines launches a major assault in a bid to crack the 2024 Olympics medal board on Saturday, unleashing three lead...
Sports
fbtw
Biles greatest gymnast ever; gender issue erupts

Biles greatest gymnast ever; gender issue erupts

14 hours ago
Simone Biles recaptured her all-around gymnastics crown on Thursday for her sixth Olympic gold and second in Paris, as a gender...
Sports
fbtw
First-round knockouts

First-round knockouts

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Vincent Astrolabio’s first-round knockout loss to defending WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani in Tokyo last July...
Sports
fbtw
Vargas forecast stays: 2 golds

Vargas forecast stays: 2 golds

By Nelson Beltran | 14 hours ago
Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines chairman Ricky Vargas is sticking with his prediction that the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Gialon bags Junior PGT 16-18 crown

Gialon bags Junior PGT 16-18 crown

14 hours ago
Aldrien Gialon had a steady 75 and clinched the 16-18 category crown by 18 strokes over Nino Villacencio in the ICTSI Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Delgaco barges into top 20

Delgaco barges into top 20

By Nelson Beltran | 14 hours ago
At the end of her competition, rookie Olympic rower Joanie Delgaco had delivered a solid performance that’s to impact...
Sports
fbtw
Podium in sight for birthday girl Aira

Podium in sight for birthday girl Aira

By Nelson Beltran | 14 hours ago
Serenaded with a birthday song and egged on by loud chants of her name, Aira Villegas wouldn’t disappoint the crowd...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao all set

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao all set

14 hours ago
Irienold Reig Jr. is set to elevate his triathlon career by competing in the demanding IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines, just...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal TV delivers&ndash; as promised

Cignal TV delivers– as promised

14 hours ago
As Team Philippines competes in Paris, Cignal TV, together with MVP Group companies PLDT, Smart, Meralco, Metro Pacific Investments...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with