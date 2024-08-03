^

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 3, 2024 | 2:01am
MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

First-round knockouts

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Vincent Astrolabio’s first-round knockout loss to defending WBC bantamweight champion Junto Nakatani in Tokyo last July...
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The rookies shone as Ginebra pulled off a 91-87 escape act against the P.League+ champion New Taipei Kings in the Macau WUS International Basketball Club Challenge late Thursday night in Macau.
Ginebra newbies shine in squeaker vs New Taipei Kings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Newly minted Gin Kings dazzled as the undermanned Barangay Ginebra pulled off a 91-87 escape act against the New Taipei Kings...
FiberXers, Ayo part ways

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Converge FiberXers have parted ways with head coach Aldin Ayo and assistant coach McJour Luib, the team announced Th...
Rising Stars Classic previews matchup between young Gilas women guards

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Hoops fans were given a taste of a much anticipated matchup between elite young guards Camille Nolasco and Kai Oani during...
Biles greatest gymnast ever; gender issue erupts

2 hours ago
Simone Biles recaptured her all-around gymnastics crown on Thursday for her sixth Olympic gold and second in Paris, as a gender...
Podium in sight for birthday girl Aira

By Nelson Beltran | 2 hours ago
Serenaded with a birthday song and egged on by loud chants of her name, Aira Villegas wouldn’t disappoint the crowd...
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao all set

2 hours ago
Irienold Reig Jr. is set to elevate his triathlon career by competing in the demanding IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines, just...
Cignal TV delivers&ndash; as promised

2 hours ago
As Team Philippines competes in Paris, Cignal TV, together with MVP Group companies PLDT, Smart, Meralco, Metro Pacific Investments...
