5150 titlist levels up with IRONMAN 70.3 Davao challenge

Philstar.com
August 2, 2024 | 2:07pm
Irienold Reig Jr.

MANILA, Philippines – Irienold Reig Jr. is set to elevate his triathlon career by competing in the demanding IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines, just a month after his impressive performance in 5150 Bohol.

The premier half-triathlon event, slated for Aug. 11 in Davao City, features a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21.2km run with Reig aiming not only for the top spot in his age category (18-24) but also for the overall championship.

Reig's recent triumph in Bohol, where he topped an international field with a time of 2:03:32, highlights his potential. However, the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao poses a greater challenge, testing his endurance and resilience.

The event, organized by The IRONMAN Group and powered by Aboitiz, promises a memorable race for over a thousand participants, including relay teams.

The race has attracted competitors from 31 countries, with past editions dominated by foreign athletes. Portugal’s Filipe Azevedo won last year's race spiced up by the professionals, narrowly defeating Serbia’s Ognjen Stojanovic.

Other previous winners include Mexico’s Mauricio Mendez in 2018 and Germany’s Markus Rolli in 2019, who bested a field of Australian legends.

Reig, along with local hopefuls Andrei Sajulga, Sebastian Teves, Emmanuel Comendador and Kevin Montebon, is optimistic about their chances for the overall title.

The event also features various age-group categories, ranging from 25-29 to 75-and-above, and relay competitions for all-men, all-women and mixed teams.

As part of the 39th Kadayawan Festival, the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao will also showcase local cuisine, tribal products and cultural displays.

Meanwhile, the IRONKIDS event on August 10, sponsored by RLC Residences, will feature a duathlon for youngsters aged 6-15 and a special run for kids aged 6-15.

The 2GO Gwapa Dabawenya Run, a 5k fun run, will kick off the IRONMAN weekend on August 9, drawing over 2,000 participants.

For details, visit ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines.

The event is supported by global premier partners VinFast, Active, HOKA, ROKA, and Breitling; global technical partners Athletic Brewing Co., FulGaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Santini, AG1, and Wahoo; Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi, and Nirvana; and media partners Outside+ and Sportograf.

