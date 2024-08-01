^

Sports

Ginebra newbies shine in squeaker vs New Taipei Kings

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 3:50pm
Ginebra newbies shine in squeaker vs New Taipei Kings
Stephen Holt (14)
Screenshot / One Sports YouTube

MANILA, Philippines -- Newly minted Gin Kings dazzled as the undermanned Barangay Ginebra pulled off a 91-87 escape act against the New Taipei Kings in the Macao WUS International Basketball Club Challenge late Thursday night in Macau.

Incoming rookies RJ Abarrientos and Paul Garcia along with sophomore star Stephen Holt teamed up in the clutch while Japeth Aguilar top-scored with 23 points in the Gin Kings’ narrow win.

Holt, last season’s Rookie of the Year, drained the go-ahead bucket before hitting Abarrientos, the 3rd overall pick in the PBA Rookie Draft, for a timely triple in the last two minutes that pushed Ginebra to an 88-84 separation.

Paul Garcia, the 34th pick, was also instrumental after converting an and-one play in the waning seconds to extend the Gin Kings’ lead to 90-87 en route to the gritty victory on the road.

Abarrientos fired 20 while Holt added 19 to backstop veteran big man Aguilar in the duel between two Kings as part of Ginebra's build-up for the coming PBA Governors' Cup.

The win proved as a solid first test for Abarrientos, Holt, Garcia and Isaac Go after their arrival as the newest members of the crowd darlings through the draft and a blockbuster trade.

Ginebra first got a hand on Holt and Go from Terrafirma in exchange of Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle plus the pick swap that set the stage for their selection of Abarrientos at No. 3 in the draft.

The Gin Kings’ original 10th pick went to the Dyip, who utilized it to tab Mark Nonoy from La Salle.

Former PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, ace wingman Jamie Malonzo, seasoned guard Maverick Ahanmisi and resident import Justin Brownlee did not play for the Gin Kings but the crew of head coach Tim Cone still delivered with the new guys stepping up big time.

Taipei also missed the services of Lin brothers Jeremy and Joseph.

vuukle comment

BARANGAY GINEBRA

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

By PhilstarLIVE | 16 hours ago
Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination.
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Camille Nolasco focused on grander purpose as she juggles UP, Gilas duties

Camille Nolasco focused on grander purpose as she juggles UP, Gilas duties

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Camille Nolasco had just come from a game with Gilas Pilipinas women in the Pinoyliga Women’s Cup when she arrived at...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

1 day ago
France scraped past Japan, 94-90, to close in on a quarterfinal spot in the men's basketball competition in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
fbtw
From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings face Taiwanese

Gin Kings face Taiwanese

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Justin Brownlee marks his anticipated return while a bevy of new Gin Kings are set for baptism of fire as Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bumina-ang in fight of his life vs Mongolian under fresh ONE contract

Bumina-ang in fight of his life vs Mongolian under fresh ONE contract

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Ahead of perhaps the biggest fight of his life thus far, Carlo Bumina-ang aims to apply what he has absorbed in the past six...
Sports
fbtw
Paalam banks on ring generalship in hunt for boxing Olympic gold

Paalam banks on ring generalship in hunt for boxing Olympic gold

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Filipino boxer Carlo Paalam underscored the importance of having tip-top boxing IQ as he punched his way into the men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo quickly moves on from failed gymnastics all-around bid

Yulo quickly moves on from failed gymnastics all-around bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
No regrets for Carlos Yulo.
Sports
fbtw
'Low-emissions' food leaves some Paris Olympics athletes craving meat

'Low-emissions' food leaves some Paris Olympics athletes craving meat

3 hours ago
An ambition from Paris Olympics organisers to cut the carbon footprint of catering at this year's eco-friendly Games has run...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with