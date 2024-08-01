Ginebra newbies shine in squeaker vs New Taipei Kings

MANILA, Philippines -- Newly minted Gin Kings dazzled as the undermanned Barangay Ginebra pulled off a 91-87 escape act against the New Taipei Kings in the Macao WUS International Basketball Club Challenge late Thursday night in Macau.

Incoming rookies RJ Abarrientos and Paul Garcia along with sophomore star Stephen Holt teamed up in the clutch while Japeth Aguilar top-scored with 23 points in the Gin Kings’ narrow win.

Holt, last season’s Rookie of the Year, drained the go-ahead bucket before hitting Abarrientos, the 3rd overall pick in the PBA Rookie Draft, for a timely triple in the last two minutes that pushed Ginebra to an 88-84 separation.

Paul Garcia, the 34th pick, was also instrumental after converting an and-one play in the waning seconds to extend the Gin Kings’ lead to 90-87 en route to the gritty victory on the road.

Abarrientos fired 20 while Holt added 19 to backstop veteran big man Aguilar in the duel between two Kings as part of Ginebra's build-up for the coming PBA Governors' Cup.

The win proved as a solid first test for Abarrientos, Holt, Garcia and Isaac Go after their arrival as the newest members of the crowd darlings through the draft and a blockbuster trade.

Ginebra first got a hand on Holt and Go from Terrafirma in exchange of Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle plus the pick swap that set the stage for their selection of Abarrientos at No. 3 in the draft.

The Gin Kings’ original 10th pick went to the Dyip, who utilized it to tab Mark Nonoy from La Salle.

Former PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, ace wingman Jamie Malonzo, seasoned guard Maverick Ahanmisi and resident import Justin Brownlee did not play for the Gin Kings but the crew of head coach Tim Cone still delivered with the new guys stepping up big time.

Taipei also missed the services of Lin brothers Jeremy and Joseph.