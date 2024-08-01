^

Rising Stars Classic previews matchup between young Gilas women guards

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 3:32pm
Rising Stars Classic previews matchup between young Gilas women guards
Camille Nolasco (left) tries to get past Kain Oani.
SLAM photo

MANILA, Philippines – Hoops fans were given a taste of a much anticipated matchup between elite young guards Camille Nolasco and Kai Oani during the Team Buckets vs Team Stars game at the SLAM Rising Stars Classic 2024 in the Gatorade Hoops Center, Mandaluyong last Sunday, July 28.

Leading their respective teams of the top prospects coming out of high school, Nolasco (Buckets) and Oani (Stars) showed what they could do as their debuts loom with the UP Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles, respectively in the upcoming UAAP season.

Though playing in an exhibition game, both guards’ competitiveness were on full display as they ran the floor for their teams in a back-and-forth affair that saw Team Buckets emerge victorious against Team Stars.

After the game, both players expressed excitement of facing each other again in the near future and with more frequency.

“It’s very exciting po. Marami na pong nagsasabi sakin na yun yung matchup na aabangan nila and super fun to play against Kai,” said Nolasco after winning the MVP award in the showcase. 

“Especially naging teammate ko siya before yun po, abangan mo po kami and we’re gonna play against each other for the next five years so, wag po kayo magsawa sa amin,” added the Fighting Maroon.

Traditionally, their schools also have a long-standing rivalry, at least because of their proximity with both universities situated in Katipunan.

As they are considered blue-chip recruits, Oani also said to expect neck-and-neck matchups when it comes to their face offs.

“You know, everybody just saw a glimpse of it [here], and it’s gonna be competitive so, stay tuned,” she said.

Nolasco and Oani are both products of the Gilas Pilipinas women youth teams as they also played together in recent years. But other than that, the two playmakers are coming from different backgrounds.

While Nolasco is a homegrown player and has been honing her skills with Philippine basketball, Oani will have some adjustment to do after spending her high school years in the US – where she also scored more than a thousand points in her career.

Now as their paths diverge on opposing teams on the court, it can only bring out the best in collegiate women’s basketball.

As their audience grows, the young girls hope that more and more will watch them improve their game and strut their stuff.

“Sana lang po magtuloy pa kayo ng supporta kasi marami pa kayong makikita and marami pa kaming maipapakita sa inyo,” said Nolasco.

