^

Sports

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
August 1, 2024 | 12:39am
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

vuukle comment

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

23 hours ago
France scraped past Japan, 94-90, to close in on a quarterfinal spot in the men's basketball competition in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings face Taiwanese

Gin Kings face Taiwanese

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Justin Brownlee marks his anticipated return while a bevy of new Gin Kings are set for baptism of fire as Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Petecio schools taller Indian foe to advance in Paris
play

Petecio schools taller Indian foe to advance in Paris

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Nesthy Petecio outclassed a much taller Jaismine Lamboria of India, putting up a defensive clinic en route to a unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad.
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad. 
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Joy, sorrow for Pinoys in Paris

By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
Members of Team Philippines returned to camp Tuesday night with a heavy heart as two top boxers climbed the ring and one – Eumir Marcial – went down in tears.
Sports
fbtw

Chants of ‘Pilipinas!’ inspire Petecio

By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
Nesthy Petecio fought amidst non-stop chants of her name booming and echoing at the Paris North Arena Tuesday night.
Sports
fbtw

Marcial at a loss after painful defeat

By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
Eumir Marcial is suddenly unsure of the path he’s taking down the road.
Sports
fbtw

Unity in diversity

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
In a world that is beset by turmoil, the Olympics stands out as a bastion of hope that nations can co-exist peacefully.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with