'Forever an Olympian': Gymnast Aleah Finnegan grateful for Paris stint

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 5:26pm
MANILA, Philippines – There is no way to go but up for Philippine gymnastics after a historic dance in the Paris Olympics.

Aleah Finnegan, Levi Jung-Ruivivar and Emma Malabuyo may have fallen short early in the eliminations but they still carved a mark for Filipina gymnasts after six long decades.

“Forever an Olympian,” beamed Finnegan in a heartfelt social media post Wednesday as the country sent not just one but three Filipinas to the Summer Games for the first time since Maria Luisa Floro and Evelyn Magluyan made it in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

“I can’t even begin to describe how much this competition has meant to me and my family. From dreaming about the Olympics since I was a little girl, to finally being out on the floor. Thank you, Jesus, for this crazy journey I get to call my life. To God Be the Glory.”

Finnegan finished at 47th with 50.498 points in the women’s all-around gymnastics as her teammates Jung Ruivivar and Malabuyo, both with 51.099 points, placed at 40th and 41st, respectively.

Only the top 24 participants from the all-around and eight from each apparatus made it to the final cut.

But all’s not lost for Finnegan and company, who vowed to wage a stronger fight in their next Olympic chase. For them, it’s just the beginning.

“To the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines, Philippine Olympic Committee and the entire Philippine community, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she said.

“Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to represent this beautiful country and accepting me with open arms. I am honored to wear this flag on my chest. I am excited to what is to come.”

With the Filipinas out, the court is on the pocket dynamo Caloy Yulo now after making it to the finals of the all-around, floor and vault events.

