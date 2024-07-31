Baticans rule JPGT golf tilt

DAVAO – Ralph and Rafella Batican hammered out gripping victories to sweep the 10-12 category titles, while James Rolida and Mavis Espedido emerged victorious in the 8-9 division of the ICTSI JPGT Mindanao Series 2 at South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates here Wednesday.

Ralph secured a thrilling win with a birdie from four feet in sudden death on No. 9, pulling through after Jared Saban missed a close-range putt, both having tied at 152 over 36 holes. Ralph initially appeared set for a regulation win but double-bogeyed the final hole for a round of 79 while Saban finished with a 77.

“I played poorly,” said Ralph Batican, ruing his five-bogey skid from No. 11 that allowed Saban to mount a comeback.

Rafella, on the other hand, overcame a late challenge from Kimberly Barroquillo to secure a two-stroke victory with a total score of 153 after a round of 77. Despite Barroquillo's strong finish, which included two birdies in the last five holes, she ended up with a 155, also after a five-over-par round.

“I struggled with my putting, but I was able to recover,” said Rafella.

Apo leg winner Brittany Tamayo charged back with a 75 but could only finish at third at 156, while Kelsey Bernardino placed fourth at 160 after an 81.

Ralph and Saban were neck-and-neck from the start, trading birdies and bogeys, with the former eventually taking the lead with a strong performance on the front nine. Despite faltering on the back nine, Ralph managed to hold on and win in the playoff.

In the 8-9 division, James Rolida won decisively in the boys’ category with a closing 94 for a 195, while Mavis Espedido triumphed in the girls’ category with a 176 after an 86.

In the boys’ 13-15 division, Alexis Nailga maintained his five-stroke lead with a 161 despite an 80 following a back nine struggle. Apo leg champion AJ Wacan also carded an eight-over card and remained in second with 166, while Joaquin Pasquil stayed at third with 179 after an 88.

Apo leg titlist Johanna Uyking positioned herself for back-to-back victories in the girls’ 13-15 division of the nationwide series sponsored by ICTSI, leading with a 157 after an impressive round of 73.

“My putting was on point, which helped me recover from my previous round of 84,” said Uyking, who recorded four birdies inside 10 feet despite five bogeys in her 34-39 card.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency to secure another leg title in the 54-hole tournament organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

“I need to stay consistent and give my best effort to win again,” she said.

In the boys’ 16-18 category, Aldrien Gialon edged out Nino Villacencio with a two-shot swing on the final hole, finishing with a 154 after a 78. Villacencio followed closely with a 79 for a 156, while Adrian Bisera fumbled with an 80 for a 159.

Gialon expressed the importance of being in top physical condition for the competition, saying in Pilipino: "It's necessary for the body to be in good condition for a good swing tomorrow (Thursday). The strong ones have an advantage here."