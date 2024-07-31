Marcial says rib injury hampered him in failed Paris Olympic bid

Philippines' Eumir Felix Marcial (in red) connects with a punch on Uzbekistan's Turabek Khabibullaev in the men's 80kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 30, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial said he sustained a rib injury a few weeks before his first bout in the Paris Olympics, which ultimately affected his performance in the Games.

Marcial on early Wednesday morning (Manila time) was stunned by a much younger Uzbek Turabek Khabibullaev via unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old Olympic bronze medalist was seeded seventh in the 80 kilogram division and was among the Philippines’ favorites to medal in Paris.

However, all five judges scored the bout in favor of the 20-year-old Khabibullaev, who used his height and reach advantages to the fullest, keeping Marcial at bay.

In a Facebook post, the Filipino confirmed the injury.

“I went to training every day with a mindset of winning the gold. I’ve put in the hard work and sacrificed so much for this dream, as far as putting my professional career on hold,” he said.

“Not many people know but behind the scenes, I sustained an injury two weeks leading up to this match that prevented me to move and do my usual training, which also affected my mental strength and overall performance,” he added.

He told Philippine media in Paris after the loss that he was not able to train properly because of the rib injury.

“I’m devastated and at a loss for words. It’s a tough loss, I do not know how to explain this loss to all the Filipinos who believed in me and supported me,” he said.

“It’s a difficult place to be in, no one really prepares to lose. But like I said there’s no excuses,” he added.

“The people know that it has always been my absolute dream to win the gold medal at the Olympics not just for myself, for my family, but most especially, for the Philippines.”

Despite the surprising early exit, Marcial is keeping the faith and voiced trust in God.

“But no regrets still, I know God has a bigger purpose for this loss. I may not understand it now but I need to trust that it was God’s protection to keep me safe from any further potential injury,” he said.

“I gave my all in that ring and regardless of the result, I am deeply grateful to all of the Filipinos who believed in me and supported me. I’m so proud to have been able to represent our country once again here at the Olympics. Thank you for all your prayers and words of encouragement.”

“This is not the end of my journey.”

Four other Filipinos are still in contention for a boxing medal in the Games – Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Hergie Bacyadan and Aira Villegas.