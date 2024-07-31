^

Sports

Marcial says rib injury hampered him in failed Paris Olympic bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 10:16am
Marcial says rib injury hampered him in failed Paris Olympic bid
Philippines' Eumir Felix Marcial (in red) connects with a punch on Uzbekistan's Turabek Khabibullaev in the men's 80kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on July 30, 2024.
Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial said he sustained a rib injury a few weeks before his first bout in the Paris Olympics, which ultimately affected his performance in the Games.

Marcial on early Wednesday morning (Manila time) was stunned by a much younger Uzbek Turabek Khabibullaev via unanimous decision.

The 28-year-old Olympic bronze medalist was seeded seventh in the 80 kilogram division and was among the Philippines’ favorites to medal in Paris.

However, all five judges scored the bout in favor of the 20-year-old Khabibullaev, who used his height and reach advantages to the fullest, keeping Marcial at bay.

In a Facebook post, the Filipino confirmed the injury.

“I went to training every day with a mindset of winning the gold. I’ve put in the hard work and sacrificed so much for this dream, as far as putting my professional career on hold,” he said.

“Not many people know but behind the scenes, I sustained an injury two weeks leading up to this match that prevented me to move and do my usual training, which also affected my mental strength and overall performance,” he added.

He told Philippine media in Paris after the loss that he was not able to train properly because of the rib injury.

“I’m devastated and at a loss for words. It’s a tough loss, I do not know how to explain this loss to all the Filipinos who believed in me and supported me,” he said.

“It’s a difficult place to be in, no one really prepares to lose. But like I said there’s no excuses,” he added.

“The people know that it has always been my absolute dream to win the gold medal at the Olympics not just for myself, for my family, but most especially, for the Philippines.”

Despite the surprising early exit, Marcial is keeping the faith and voiced trust in God.

“But no regrets still, I know God has a bigger purpose for this loss. I may not understand it now but I need to trust that it was God’s protection to keep me safe from any further potential injury,” he said.

“I gave my all in that ring and regardless of the result, I am deeply grateful to all of the Filipinos who believed in me and supported me. I’m so proud to have been able to represent our country once again here at the Olympics. Thank you for all your prayers and words of encouragement.”

“This is not the end of my journey.”

Four other Filipinos are still in contention for a boxing medal in the Games – Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Hergie Bacyadan and Aira Villegas.

vuukle comment

BOXING

EUMIR MARCIAL

PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

9 hours ago
France scraped past Japan, 94-90, to close in on a quarterfinal spot in the men's basketball competition in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
fbtw
From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings face Taiwanese

Gin Kings face Taiwanese

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Justin Brownlee marks his anticipated return while a bevy of new Gin Kings are set for baptism of fire as Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad. 
Sports
fbtw
Yulo under microscope in all-around finals

Yulo under microscope in all-around finals

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
From a three-day breather, Carlos Yulo returns to action Wednesday as among 24 participants in the all-around final of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcial stunned by Uzbek debutant to end Olympic boxing medal bid

Marcial stunned by Uzbek debutant to end Olympic boxing medal bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Upset alert.
Sports
fbtw
Kayla in semis; Joanie, Kiyomi out

Kayla in semis; Joanie, Kiyomi out

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
After powering her way to faster times in cold, rainy conditions in previous races, rower Joanie Delgaco slowed down Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
CDM: Olympians inspire nations

CDM: Olympians inspire nations

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Philippine chef de mission Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla is overwhelmed by the Olympic aspirations of the country’s 22...
Sports
fbtw
No mountain high enough for Carlo, Hergie

No mountain high enough for Carlo, Hergie

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
Carlo Paalam starts another chase of Olympic glory while Hergie Bacyadan makes her debut in the world’s ultimate sporting...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with