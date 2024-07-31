^

Sports

LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 11:50am
LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines (First published on July 27, 2024, 8:48 a.m.) — A total of 22 Filipino athletes are set to compete on the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Catch the excitement as Team Philippines aims for glory in various sports, showcasing their talent and determination from July 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Follow Philstar.com's live updates and highlights of their journey. (Can't view the live updates. Click here?)

vuukle comment

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

Olympic basketball: France edges Japan in OT after four-point play

11 hours ago
France scraped past Japan, 94-90, to close in on a quarterfinal spot in the men's basketball competition in the Paris Olympics,...
Sports
fbtw
From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

From Japan, Thirdy takes act to Europe

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings face Taiwanese

Gin Kings face Taiwanese

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Justin Brownlee marks his anticipated return while a bevy of new Gin Kings are set for baptism of fire as Barangay Ginebra...
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

Thirdy Ravena joins newly formed Dubai squad in ABA League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena blazed another trail for Filipino basketball players abroad. 
Sports
fbtw
Yulo under microscope in all-around finals

Yulo under microscope in all-around finals

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
From a three-day breather, Carlos Yulo returns to action Wednesday as among 24 participants in the all-around final of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kayla Sanchez says she needs more confidence as Olympic swimming bid ends

Kayla Sanchez says she needs more confidence as Olympic swimming bid ends

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Following her exit from the Paris Olympics, swimmer Kayla Sanchez is striving to be better as she put up a gallant effort...
Sports
fbtw
Marcial says rib injury hampered him in failed Paris Olympic bid

Marcial says rib injury hampered him in failed Paris Olympic bid

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial said he sustained a rib injury a few weeks before his first bout in the Paris Olympics, which...
Sports
fbtw
Brilliant Biles leads USA to Olympic women's team gold

Brilliant Biles leads USA to Olympic women's team gold

3 hours ago
Simone Biles led the United States to a dominant victory in the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday (early Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
Kayla in semis; Joanie, Kiyomi out

Kayla in semis; Joanie, Kiyomi out

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
After powering her way to faster times in cold, rainy conditions in previous races, rower Joanie Delgaco slowed down Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
CDM: Olympians inspire nations

CDM: Olympians inspire nations

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Philippine chef de mission Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla is overwhelmed by the Olympic aspirations of the country’s 22...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with