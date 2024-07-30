^

Sports

NLEX signs rookie Policarpio to 3-year deal

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 30, 2024 | 3:32pm
NLEX signs rookie Policarpio to 3-year deal
Jonnel Policarpio
NLEX Road Warriors

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX has signed its top pick Jonnel Policarpio to a three-year rookie deal ahead of its final build-up for the PBA Season 49 Governors’ Cup on August 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Selected sixth in the loaded rookie draft class earlier this month, Policarpio officially became a Road Warrior yesterday after the ceremonial contract signing at the NLEX Corporation office in Caloocan.

Present were NLEX Corporation president J. Luigi L. Bautista, team governor Ronald Dulatre, new head coach Jong Uichico and team manager Virgil Villavicencio.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa NLEX kasi kahit ako hindi ko inexpect na kukunin nila ako kaagad. Tapos ngayon, three years pa binigay nila sa akin. Talagang susuklian ko ‘yung tiwala na binigay nila sa akin,” said the 22-year-old Kampampan pride.

“Masaya ako na makasama ko ang NLEX at maglaro sa PBA. Hindi ko sasayangin ang pagkakataong ito, at sisikapin kong ibigay ang lahat para sa NLEX.”

A product of La Salle with championships in both the UAAP 3x3 and 5-on-5 events, hopes are high for the versatile 6-foot-5 winger to help NLEX shore up its drive to greater heights this season.

“It will take patience from both sides for Jonnel to realize his full potential. As coaches, we want to be the ones who’ll teach him not just on the court but also off of it. He’ll be an integral part of our team’s future,” said Uichico, who replaced Frankie Lim as NLEX’s new mentor in the offseason.

With Policarpio now on board, NLEX will hit the road for a six-day training camp in Baguio City to finalize its preparations for the resumption of Asia's first professional league.

