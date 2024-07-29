^

Powerhouse Aurora Gaming ready to contend for titles

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 29, 2024 | 5:55pm
Powerhouse Aurora Gaming ready to contend for titles
Aurora Gaming
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines -- It is the dawn of a new era for esports.

After much anticipation, Serbian esports company Aurora Gaming held its official launch on Saturday, ahead of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 14.

There, the team announced a star-studded roster that is aiming nothing short of a title.

According to the team, the MPL-PH roster is composed of captain Renejay “Renejay” Barcarse, Jonard “Demonkite” Caranto, Edward Jay “Edward” Dapadap, Dominic “Domeng” del Mundo, Kenneth “Yue” Tadeo and Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque.

Maglaque will serve as the team’s sixth man.

Aside from the official roster, the team will have Dexter “DexStar” Alaba as analyst, Aniel “MasterTheBasics” Jiandani as head coach and Elrasec “Rada” Ocampo as general manager.

Edward, Renejay and Yue were former Blacklist International stars who jumped ship to Aurora.

"We believe in the immense potential of MLBB as an esports discipline and we eagerly look forward to our roster showcasing their talents as part of Aurora's hearth and home," Aurora Gaming said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the duo “V33Wise” will also be part of Aurora, but they will be its Esports and Gaming Content Directors.

Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario were also previously from Blacklist International.

"OHMYV33NUS and WISE hold a pivotal position in Aurora's management team where their responsibilities convey Aurora's vision of building an organization that is truly for the players and by the players,” the team said.

“They've been through everything and they know exactly what they're doing. We also recognize that their roles are set to expand beyond this as we all continue to grow in the future," it added.

The season 14 of the MPL will kick off next month.

