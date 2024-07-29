Pacquiao defends struggling vs Japanese Anpo in exhibition

Japan's Rukiya Anpo throws a left hook to Manny Pacquiao's body during their exhibition fight at the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday.

TOKYO, Japan — Manny Pacquiao may have bitten off more than he can chew when he took on a much bigger opponent in Rukiya Anpo in the their well-attended exhibition fight Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena here.

The 45-year-old Pacquiao was originally supposed to face another fighter — one shorter than the 6-feet-tall Anpo — in the three-round showcase bout that was part of an 11-fight show put up by local combat sports promotional powerhouse Rizin.

But mixed martial artist Chihiro Suzuki, who is two inches shorter than Anpo, went down with an injury and had to be replaced as Pacquiao’s dance partner.

“It's really surprising to me that they changed the opponent. It's hard to adjust,” said Pacquiao, who in the first two rounds struggled to crack Anpo’s guard in their fight that automatically ended in a draw with the absence of a knockout.

“Anpo is way, way bigger than Suzuki,” he told reporters in the post-fight conference.

Anpo, also younger at 26 years old, was able to take advantage of his height and long reach in keeping Pacquiao at bay, unleashing straight right hands and left hooks that often found their mark.

While Pacquiao had his moments in the third round when he peppered Anpo with some flurries, he also struggled to create angles and negate Anpo’s offense with his signature footwork.

There’s a reason for that, too.

“The matting, the floor. It's hard to move,” explained Pacquiao, gesturing with his fingers how thick the ring matting at the Saitama Super Arena was compared to what he’s used to when fighting.

Nevertheless, Pacquiao, who added that he is only in 60% form on Sunday, believes he still made a good account of himself.

“But it's a good experience. I'm happy because we gave a good action(-packed) fight to the fans.”

Pacquiao and his huge entourage are scheduled to fly back home Monday night.